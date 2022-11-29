Presentation of proof of a negative RAT or NAT result is required before entering the CCAC

MACAU, November 29 - Given that there have been some Covid-19 cases tested positive in Macao lately, the CCAC said that, in order to prevent the spread of the epidemic and ensure the normal operation of the CCAC, from now until 3rd December, whoever enters its headquarters and branch offices must present a negative result of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on the day of entering or proof of a negative result of Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) that remains valid within 24 hours after the day of specimen collection. Those who cannot present the aforesaid result will be required to do a RAT on the spot and may only be allowed to enter the aforesaid premises if the result is negative.

The CCAC also reminds that all residents must show their Macao Health Code, scan the venue code and go through temperature screening before entering all its branch offices.