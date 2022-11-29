Announcement of the selected exhibition proposal for the “18th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia – Collateral Event from Macao, China”

MACAU, November 29 - Organised by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), and co-organised by the Architects Association of Macau, the “18th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia – Collateral Event from Macao, China”, will feature a team composed of Jimmy Wardhana, Choi Wan Sun, Lin Ian Neng and Tong Tou U, in the Biennale in Venice, Italy, in May 2023. The collateral event, themed “RE-CALIBRATION – In Search of a New Critical Regionalism”, aims at exploring the urban and architectural development of Macao.

In order to encourage architectural talent in Macao to make breakthrough innovations and to increase exchanges between the industry in Macao and their international peers, the Organiser held the “18th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia – Collateral Event from Macao, China” Open Call for Exhibition Proposals. The Jury Committee was composed of the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Deland Leong Wai Man and four experienced architects from Hong Kong and Macao, including the former President of the World Association of Chinese Architects, Eddie Wong Yue Kai; the President of the Fellow Members Council of the Architects Association of Macau, Carlos Marreiros; the Director of the Macau Urban Renewal Limited, Johnathan C. Y. Wong; and the Founder of Atelier Global Limited, Frankie Lui, who reviewed in two rigorous evaluation of the nine participating proposals. The proposal “RE-CALIBRATION – In Search of a New Critical Regionalism” by Jimmy Wardhana was awarded the Gold Prize, the proposal “Bamborella” by Alexandre Leong Marreiros was awarded the Silver Prize, and the proposal “Earth Life: Separation and Convergence” by Sou Un Teng was awarded the Bronze Prize. No proposals were awarded the merit awards. In order to ensure the integrity of the review process and maintain the principle of avoidance, Carlos Marreiros and Johnathan C. Y. Wong avoided reviewing individual proposals during the evaluation period, respectively.

The winning team of the Gold Prize, composed of curator Jimmy Wardhana, as well as Choi Wan Sun, Lin Ian Neng and Tong Tou U, will participate in the “18th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia” on behalf of Macao. The team members with an average age of 32 have professional qualifications in architecture. The adjudicating panel deems that the proposal presents an observation and reflection on the history and stage of development of Macao, which adequately address the relationship between the proposal and Macao. Using “line” as an element to link the urban development of Macao and create a spatial experience, the proposal is full of malleability, creativity and vitality, and echoes the theme of the Biennale “The Laboratory of the Future”, inspiring the visitors to conceive the future through cases of modern architectural practice.

Founded in 1980, the “International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia” is one of the most important architectural events today. It has been the fourth time that the Cultural Affairs Bureau has organised the participation of Macao’s architectural sector and related practitioners under the name of “Macao, China” since 2014, which have been well received. The organisers hope that this year’s exhibition proposal presented by Macao, China will continue to shine, showing the diverse charm of Macao’s architectural to the outside world.