Individuals in key areas should take 3 NATs in 5 days between 29 November and 3 December

MACAU, November 29 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that, in response to the four new import-related cases of COVID-19 reported in Macao on 28 November, to eliminate the risk of infection for people who have had activities in the places visited by the reported cases, and to balance the impact to the society, only NAT drive will be carried out for the individuals in the key areas, and the testing drive will start today (29 November).

Target groups

Residents and staff living and working in the residential premises and shops whose entrance/exit falls on the addresses below. Infants and toddlers under the age of 3 (born on or after 30 November 2019) can be exempted for the test:

Rua de Tomás Vieira 21-21E, 23-23B;

Rotunda do Almirante Costa Cabral 5, 9;

Rua do Almirante Costa Cabral 95, 95A, 97, 97A, 99, 105, 107-139 (odd numbers);

Rua de Jorge Álvares 3-3A, 4-4A;

Beco do Almirante Costa Cabral 2, 8, 10, 12;

Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque 31-31A, 28C, 30-30 B, 34-34CA;

Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira 14, 16, 42, 42A, 44-44C;

Estrada do Repouso 11-29A (odd numbers), 32 - 46B (even numbers).

Testing requirements

Undergo “3 Tests in 5 Days” from 29 November to 3 December (i.e. take the first test on 29 or 30 November, the second test on 1 December, and the third test on 3 December; three tests in total).

For people who have been sampled in other categories of NAT tests in Macao or Mainland China on 29 or 30 November, 1 December, or 3 December, the test will be counted in this testing drive, and they do not need to repeat the test on the same day; however, people with yellow Macao Health Code should satisfy the NAT testing frequency requirements prescribed by the health authorities; People who have conducted NAT test in the Mainland China on 29 or 30 November, 1 December, or 3 December should convert the health code from “Yuekang Code” to “Macao Health Code”, and confirm the NAT result obtained in the Mainland has been successfully transferred to the Macao Health Code, in order to be considered as the test result on that day.

Link for booking

For free NAT testing, result cannot be used for border crossing purposes. The booking link is: https://app.ssm.gov.mo/specialgrouprnatestbook;

For self-paid NAT stations (paper certificates can be provided, result will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and can be used for border crossing purposes), the booking link is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook;

Members of the public are reminded that:

Macao Health Code will be converted to yellow if not tested as required

Those who fail to take the nucleic acid test as required will see their Macao Health Code changed to yellow on the next day, and they can only have the green health code restored after a nucleic acid test is carried out with negative result. According to relevant regulations, holders of yellow health code will not be allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city.

Make sure the address is up-to-date to avoid being assigned a yellow health code

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zone, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible.

How to apply for unlocking of red or yellow code for the provision of incorrect address

If your health code has been locked in red or yellow colour due to incorrect address declaration, please visit the online platform of “Enquiries and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control” (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq), click “Request for assistance – Person (including those who have left Macao) with locked health code (red/yellow) due to incorrect address declaration”, and then submit a declaration with complete information.