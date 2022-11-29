Submit Release
MDC offers free nature breaks from the holiday rush Dec. 3 in the Kansas City area

Kansas City, Mo. – Take a nature break from the start of the holiday rush with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) with free programs In the Kansas City area. MDC has outdoor and indoor programs lined up for Saturday Dec. 3.

  • Relax with a Nature Rx: Sound Therapy program from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. Singing birds, wind-whispering through three tops, leaves crunching underfoot, and a squirrel’s scolding chatter make a relaxing soundscape. MDC staff will do some indoor coaching with recorded sounds and then lead a hike outdoors to help participants connect with nature. This program is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Nf.
  • Do you sometimes hear owls hooting in your neighborhood? Learn about them and what they’ve been eating by dissecting owl pellets, or droppings, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. MDC provides all materials and naturalists will help participants identify bones and other materials in the pellets. They will also discuss the types of owls found in Missouri and traits that make them unique in the bird world. This indoor program is open to ages 8 and older. To register for the 10 a.m. session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4NY. To register for the 12:30 session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ng.

MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center and Gorman Discovery Center will both offer opportunities to connect with nature during the holidays and beyond, including hiking on trails. Information about Burr Oak Woods is available at https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods, and learn about Discovery Center at https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed at all MDC activities.

