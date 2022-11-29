Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,110 in the last 365 days.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Common Share Dividend

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022. The ex-dividend date is December 14, 2022. The dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations focused on the Montney/Doig Resource Play in Alberta. Birchcliff’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BIR”.

For further information, please contact:
 
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
 Jeff Tonken – Chief Executive Officer
Suite 1000, 600 – 3rd Avenue S.W.  
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0G5 Chris Carlsen – President and Chief Operating Officer
Telephone: (403) 261-6401  
Email: info@birchcliffenergy.com Bruno Geremia – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
www.birchcliffenergy.com  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Common Share Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.