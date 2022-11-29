BioRestorative Therapies to Participate at the RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference on Dec. 5-6, 2022

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE N.Y., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRTX) today announced that Lance Alstodt, its CEO, will be participating at the RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference in New York City.



Event RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference Dates December 5-6, 2022 Location New York City

The RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference will feature leading C-suite executives and senior management of up to 30 growth-oriented and disruptive companies to meet with seasoned institutional investors, accredited investors, representatives of family offices, market analysts and financial advisors, as well as broker-dealer wealth managers and select RHK clients.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit http://disruptnyc.com/

ABOUT BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( www.biorestorative.com ) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC ™): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. Pursuant to authorization received from the Food and Drug Administration, we have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem ®): We are developing a cell-based therapy candidate to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”). BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes.

