Global One Media Welcomes Emmy-Winner Ashleigh Barry as Host for Industry Interviews & Podcasts

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative, investor-focused, 360-degree digital marketing agency Global One Media takes a giant step forward by signing on Emmy award-winner and acclaimed TV presenter Ashleigh Barry to lead their video interview segments.

Ashleigh Barry brings with her rich experience in the public sector, the federal government, and as a long-time investigative journalist. Having spent nearly four years in the U.S. Federal Government as a Senior Executive specializing in strategic communications for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), she served as the lead communications advisor to four Presidential VA Cabinet secretaries, and as a Senior Strategic Communications Advisor in the VA's Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection.

A career built on the foundation of trust and transparency, Ashleigh spent nearly 20 years as an anchor, investigative, and cold case reporter and producer for television networks including ABC, CBS, Fox News Channel, NBC, and MSNBC. She connected with the audience on a personal level through her earnest efforts to deliver the truth. It is this transparency that she now brings to the interview platform of Global One Media's channels, by helping young capital market investors attain credible and in-depth information on global companies. Barry's impeccable record further reinforces Global One Media's promise to help investors get access to unembellished information and financial analyses.

"It is a distinct pleasure to collaborate with Global One Media's talented team of digital professionals as they decode and deliver on important topics by creating innovative content that resonates with the young investor audience," Barry said. "I am truly impressed with the dedication and mission-oriented sharp focus that these small and mid-cap companies deliver, and hope to bring their story to those who wish to be a part of their growth journey going forward."

As one of the hosts at Global One Media, Barry will anchor video interviews and podcasts in conversation with current industry leaders in the small and mid-cap space to provide investors with great quality, in-depth discussions, and a fresh take on various stocks by presenting information in an engaging, easy-to-digest, and concise manner.

These videos will be further distributed on Global One Media's extensive social reach on YouTube and TikTok, and via podcasts on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Audible, Google Podcast, Podomatic, and Spotify.

Commenting on the partnership, Bastien Boulay, Founder and Managing Partner at Global One Media, said, "We are thrilled to have the award-winning media veteran Ashleigh Barry join our team of marketing experts to help us further our mission of providing free, high-quality, and credible investment content that is appealing and engaging to today's digitally savvy audiences.

"With a successful communications career spanning more than two decades across multiple channels, we believe that she is a fabulous fit for Global One's exciting digital channels. Her sharp focus on getting the true picture of whatever she may be investigating has built unshakable trust with viewers, which is a key factor in financial information dissemination as well. Her engaging storytelling style will allow us to share our clients' unique company stories and updates, who are emerging leaders across a broad range of listed small and mid-cap companies, through exclusive interviews shared with Gen Z and millennial investors, across YouTube, TikTok, Spotify, and more."

Global One Media's exclusive YouTube interviews hosted by Ashleigh Barry can be found here.

About Global One Media

Global One Media (https://globalonemedia.com) is an innovative, investor-focused, demand generation and digital marketing agency solving the needs of small and mid-cap listed companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for brand positioning and strategic communications across all industries, specializing in investor engagement and growth marketing for listed and pre-IPO companies. Using hyper-targeted digital marketing tools, our global experts help clients connect with key investor audiences around the world and propel them toward measurable business success.

Key services offered include: Social Media Management & Advertising | Content Creation & Video Interviews | Email Distribution & Marketing | Website Design & Development | Virtual Investment Summits

Contact Information:

Dito Ramadhan

Digital Marketing Manager

dito@globalonemedia.com

+1 (514) 695-0351



