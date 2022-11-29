Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing cofounder, Dr. Andrea Wagner, was named a 2022 Enterprising Women of the Year award winner

Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes World’s Top Women Entrepreneurs

/EIN News/ -- Lee, MA, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing Chief Technical Officer and cofounder, Dr. Andrea Wagner, has been named a winner of the 2022 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards, an annual tribute to the world’s top women entrepreneurs. The Celebration and Conference brought together dynamic women from around the world to share business insights, expand their networks and deepen mentoring commitments, at the Wyndham Grand in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Andrea was recognized for her leadership and entrepreneurial success in creating the biotech firm, Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, located in Lee, MA. She cofounded the company in 2014 with two others and helped grow the business to 220+ employees with sales exceeding $50 million in 2022.

In addition to her business success, she mentors other young women in STEM and set up the Andrea Wagner Women in Science Scholarship which is awarded to one female college student from Berkshire County each year.

“Andrea Wagner is an accomplished business owner and leader in her field. We are so proud to recognize her contribution to her company, her community and as a role model and mentor to other women and girls,” said Monica Smiley, CEO and publisher of Enterprising Women.

“I am honored to have been recognized by the Enterprising Women magazine, and I am inspired by their work,” said Andrea Wagner. “Women are few and far between, both in leadership roles and in STEM fields. But, through outreach, encouragement, and mentorship, we can collectively make other women feel welcome and deserving of these positions and simultaneously reduce the gender disparity in leadership and STEM.”

The Enterprising Women of The Year Awards is widely considered the most prestigious global award recognition for accomplished women entrepreneurs. To win, nominees must demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the honorees also serve as leaders of the key organizations that support the growth of women’s entrepreneurship.

The 2022 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference presented two full days of top-notch workshops, networking opportunities, corporate sponsor exhibits, and awards presentations. The celebration concluded with a spotlight on each honoree, with award presentations at the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Gala Dinner.

ABOUT ENTERPRISING WOMEN MAGAZINE:

Enterprising Women, with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, is the nation’s only women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners that chronicles the growing political, economic and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women. The magazine provides a friendly meeting place, a public forum and a national stage for the critical issues confronting women’s businesses and daily lives from the unique perspectives and experiences of entrepreneurial women. Published in both print and digital editions, the online edition of the magazine reaches one million readers in 185 countries. For more information, please visit https://enterprisingwomen.com or call (919) 362-1551.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE STERILE MANUFACTURING:

Berkshire Sterile is a state-of-the-art fill finish contract manufacturer that is specialized in small-scale sterile filling of vials, syringes, and cartridges for biotech and pharmaceutical industries. BSM also offers terminal steam sterilization of syringes, specialty filling, and lyophilization of vials all within isolators. Analytical support, stability studies, lyophilization development, formulation development, and method development are also offered. For more information, please visit the company’s website (https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/) or contact them at info@berkshiresterile.com.

