Worldwide Medical Aesthetics Market Value to Reach US$31.6 Bn by 2027 End

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustained demand for reconstruction surgical procedures that consequently follow cases of severe burns, and post-accident trauma, predominantly drive the growth of global medical aesthetics market. Between 2022 and 2027, the medical aesthetics market is expected to rise at an impressive 13.9% CAGR as suggested by a newly released report of Fairfield Market Research. The report forecasts market valuation to reach nearly US$31.6 Bn by 2027 end. However, severe inadequacy of certified, professionally trained professionals in the field of aesthetics will remain the longstanding impediment facing medical aesthetics market according to the report.

Key Research Insights

Adoption at hospitals slated for over 15% growth through forecast period

Liposuction will continue to be the most sought-after procedure with nearly 18% market share estimated by the end of 2027

North America’s market is poised to reach US$10 Bn by 2027, whereas that of Asia Pacific will closely follow with an estimated value of over US$8 Bn





Insights into Segmental Analysis

The report projects newer business opportunities whipping up with the rising consumer consciousness about overall aesthetic appearance, which in turn will augment the expenditure on the same. Notably rising demand for aesthetic procedures in addition to the growing boom around digital aesthetics will further drive the expansion of medical aesthetics market forward. The study further highlights increasing interest of the elderly population in the various advantages offered by different aesthetic procedures. This will reportedly fuel the growth of medical aesthetics market. Heightening demand for reconstruction surgeries is substantially influencing the performance of medical aesthetics market. Growing footfall at hospitals, clinics, home settings, as well as beauty treatment and spa centres for a wide range of minimally or non-invasive procedures adds value to overall demand dynamics of medical aesthetics in global market. Hospitals will however remain a highly vital end user segment that currently contributes nearly US$5 Bn to the global medical aesthetics market space.

Key Report Highlights

The potential complications and risks, plenty unlawful registered cases of procedures, lack of sufficient awareness, absence of standardization in terms of insurance and reimbursement, and exorbitant costs will continue to challenge the growth of medical aesthetics market to a large extent in long term.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Although North America retains dominance in global medical aesthetics market, the report anticipates Asia Pacific to demonstrate phenomenal growth in its market attractiveness over the next few years. The report expects North America to exceed the revenue of around US$10.5 Bn by the end of 2027 reflecting the maximum revenue generation opportunities for participants in the medical aesthetics market. Availability of government rebates, widespread availability of aesthetic treatment providers, and established market presence of some of the leading industry players have been marked as the top contributing factors for North America’s medical aesthetics market. On the flip side, the market across Asia Pacific benefits from the fast-developing economies that witness rapid proliferation of the physical/medical aesthetics providers across the region. Toward the end of forecast year, medical aesthetics market of Asia Pacific will most likely reach the revenue worth US$8.4 Bn. The market here will reportedly exhibit over 15% growth between 2022 and 2027. The report clearly attributes this thriving market attractiveness to the rapidly expanding consumer base for physical aesthetics, and exceptionally flourishing medical tourism sector.

Top Medical Aesthetics Companies

Galderma SA, Cynosure, Candela Medical, Lumenis Ltd, Cutera, Inc., Moller Medical, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Solta Medical, Sientra, Inc.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2027 Market Size in 2022 US$14.4 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2027 US$31.6 Bn CAGR 13.9 % Key Players Cynosure, Galderma SA, Candela Medical, Cutera, Inc., Lumenis Ltd, Moller Medical, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sientra, Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, and Solta Medical

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Liposuction

Eyelid Surgery

Tummy Tuck

Breast Augmentation

Nose Reshaping

Dermal Fillers

Chemical Peel

Microdermabrasion

Laser based Enhancements

Ultrasound Based Antiaging

Others





End User Type

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Home Settings

Beauty Spas

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Leading Companies

Allergan, Inc.

Candela Medical

Cynosure

Cutera, Inc.

Galderma SA

Lumenis Ltd

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Moller Medical

Sientra, Inc.

Solta Medical

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Others

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Product-wise Analysis

End User-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

