Global Public Safety and Security Market Size to Exceed US$713 Bn Through 2026 End

According to Fairfield Market Research Global Public Safety and Security Market is Anticipated to Register A CAGR Of 10.6% During the Forecast Period 2021 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critically growing need for developing resilient cybersecurity strategies to obtain an impenetrable security net around all the digital and physical assets of organizations is boosting the revenue growth of public safety and security market. Demonstrating an impressive CAGR of around US$10.6% between 2021 and 2026, global public safety and security market is all set for a promising outlook over the next few years. In a recently published report of Fairfield Market Research, the public safety and security market has been projected to take a leap from US$361.2 Bn (2019) to US$713.4 Bn by the end of year 2026. Increasing security breaches, and the consistently soaring threat of identity theft instances primarily drive the market growth. During the period of projection, 2021 – 2026, the public safety and security market revenue will nearly double, suggests the report.

Key Research Insights

ID fraud instances soared by a whopping 45% in the year 2020 as per the reports of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Cloud-enabled security solutions continue to be the most sought-after

North America’s public safety and security solutions market is poised to exhibit a solid 10% CAGR through the end of 2026





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Identity thefts, although have been the most commonplace cyberattack, there are several other types of cyberattacks as well, that are also proliferating at a rampant pace in terms of intensity, volume, and the level of sophistication. The analysis of market based on the component shows dominance of public safety and security services over public safety and security solutions. The trend will prevail throughout the period of assessment and the report spots the maximum demand and revenue generation potential in managed services. Demand for managed services has been higher and will clearly outweigh that of the professional services through the end of 2026. On the other hand, inclination toward cloud-enabled solutions is expected to rise high at an exponential rate in the next few years according to the report.

Key Report Highlights

The enterprise world faces several cybersecurity risks with the rampantly improving connectivity, and growing dependence on the digital-first work environment

Swelling demand and consumer base for proactive public safety and security solutions will contribute toward the market expansion to a large extent

With big data analytics capturing attention of a growing number of public safety organizations worldwide, prospects of public safety and security market continue to heighten

Governments remain a largely influential factor in shaping public safety and security market as they play a crucial role in prioritizing national security

Insights into Regional Analysis

The report dedicates one section to the detailed regional analysis of global public safety and security market, which suggests continued primacy of North America – majorly on the back of strong, favourable government commitments regarding national security. The region remains at the forefront of frontier technologies and has been poised to exhibit around 10% growth through 2026 end. The report further indicates robust growth in attractiveness of Asia Pacific as the fastest growing market for public safety and security services and solutions. The region is anticipated to significantly benefit from the unprecedentedly thriving IT industry, and rampant digitalization. China, Japan, India, and Singapore will represent the key Asian markets, says the report.

Leading Players in Global Public Safety and Security Market

Cisco Systems, IBM, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., AGT Group GmbH, Nokia, Motorola Solutions, General Dynamics Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2026 Market Size in 2019 US$361.2 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$713.4 Bn CAGR 10.6%

Market Segmentation

Components Coverage

Solutions

Services

Verticals Coverage

Homeland Security

Emergency Services

Critical Infrastructure Security

Transportation Systems

Other Verticals





Solution Coverage

Critical Communication Network

C2/C4ISR Networks

Biometric Security and Authentication System

Surveillance System

Scanning and Screening System

Emergency and Disaster Management

Cybersecurity

Public Address and General Alarm

Backup and Recovery System





Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Component-wise Analysis

Solution-wise Analysis

Vertical-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





