Nanobionic Announces Global Partnership With La-Z-Boy Incorporated and Culp, Inc.

Nanobionic® announces a global partnership with La-Z-Boy Incorporated, a global leader in residential furniture, and Culp, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanobionic® announced a global partnership with La-Z-Boy Incorporated, a global leader in residential furniture, and Culp, Inc., one of the largest global marketers of upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. Nanobionic technology will now be used in Culp upholstery fabric that is exclusively offered in La-Z-Boy's newly launched Restore by Nanobionic furniture collection.

Nanobionic is a mineral-based coating that blends science with wellness and recovery. It is applied as a soft coating on any type of textile, leather, or artificial leather, providing the benefit of improving energy and recovery. Restore by Nanobionic helps transform natural body heat into energy. This fabric collection, which is offered in a beautiful array of Culp fabrics featuring soft textures and stylish colors, allows users to relax, recover, and restore their body while enjoying the comfort of La-Z-Boy's furniture.

Nanobionic's CEO, George Psipsikas, stated:

"We are honored to be working with such an iconic brand as La-Z-Boy and Culp to incorporate Nanobionic's innovative technology into the new Restore by Nanobionic line. This exclusive partnership is a significant innovation in the home furniture industry, as Culp's Nanobionic-treated upholstery fabric creates increased energy and wellness benefits for the end users of La-Z-Boy furniture around the world. Every piece of La-Z-Boy Restore by Nanobionic furniture can now become a charging station for the human body."

La-Z-Boy's Vice President, Merchandising, Paula Hoyas, stated:

"For 95 years, La-Z-Boy Incorporated has brought quality, comfortable furniture to consumers with an emphasis on innovative design and technology. The Restore by Nanobionic® fabric line is another great example of our focus on providing consumers with inspiring, new and exciting solutions to allow them to relax and rejuvenate in our furniture."

Culp Upholstery Fabrics Senior Vice President of Design and Marketing, Tammy Buckner, stated:

"Culp is excited to partner with Nanobionic and La-Z-Boy to offer our fabrics that incorporate Nanobionic's proprietary technology exclusively for La-Z-Boy's new Restore by Nanobionic collection. Incorporating technology into upholstered furniture that people use in their daily lives can become a game changer for promoting recovery and wellness in the comfort of their own homes. We are proud to be working with these two great companies to offer these performance products that now work with your body.

ABOUT NANOBIONIC

Nanobionic® technology is a soft coating comprised of a blend of minerals that is applied to any type of fabric, developed to increase energy, everyday performance, and enhance wellness for better recovery. When Nanobionic® technology comes in close proximity with the human body, the minerals are activated with body heat and they begin emitting Infrared IR rays back to the body. This helps the body to rejuvenate, increases general wellness, and promotes restful sleep.

Nanobionic® technology has been validated through several independent (published) scientific studies, that have proven a variety of performance, sleep and wellness benefits. The FDA has determined that Nanobionic products are medical devices, as defined in section 201(h) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, and are also General Wellness products. Nanobionic® has also been awarded by NASA iTech as a top 10 finalist and as one of the companies that could impact space exploration. Nanobionic® technology can be applied to a variety of industries, including but not limited to: apparel, footwear, socks, bedding, mattresses, furniture, car seats, orthopedics, military & space wear, etc. Nanobionic® technology has received 13 international awards for innovation, and is the next generation in bio-functional textiles, combining science, technology and nature to enhance your life.

ABOUT LA-Z-BOY

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company's international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 166 of the 348 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation's branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands and includes 348 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 530 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company's Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.

ABOUT CULP, INC.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest manufacturers and marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp's manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing operations located in the United States, Canada, China, Vietnam, Turkey, and Haiti.

Media Contact Information: Success Plan Media- info@successplanmedia.com

Contact Information:

Y Cappas

Director of Communications

9177035004



Related Images











Image 1: Nanobionic





Nanobionic









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment