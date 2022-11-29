Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results and Conference Call
/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.
|FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
|Date:
|Tuesday, December 13, 2022
|Time:
|4:15 PM
|Dial-in numbers:
|1 416 764-8646 or 1 888 396-8049
|Live audio webcast:
|www.tc.tc/investors
|
Conference Recording Playback
|Availability dates:
|December 13 (7:30 PM) to December 27 (11:59 PM)
|Access telephone numbers:
|1 416 764-8692 or 1 877 674-7070
|Access code:
|418944 #
|
2023 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results
|1st quarter:
|Wednesday, March 8, 2023
|2nd quarter:
|Wednesday, June 7, 2023
|3rd quarter:
|Wednesday, September 6, 2023
|4th quarter:
|Tuesday, December 12, 2023
For further information:
Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc