Christmas Tree Shops® Brings Modern Shopping Experience to New Store in Pembroke Pines, FL

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLEBORO, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christmas Tree Shops® (CTS) has opened the doors of its new store in Pembroke Pines, FL. Located at 11470 Pines Blvd. across the street from the Pembroke Lakes mall, the 38,199-square-foot store boasts spacious aisles and large displays of unique merchandise for a comfortable shopping experience while still offering the exciting treasure hunt customers love.

Contrary to its name, CTS is not a year-round Christmas store, but rather a one-stop shop for seasonal, entertaining and decorating essentials at bargain prices. The brand is well-known for its ever-changing assortment of products, from bed and bath, paper and party goods, to food and storage, indoor and outdoor home decor and much more. In addition to basics, CTS has exclusive collections, such as The Grainhouse® and Petal and Stone™, with one-of-a-kind merchandise for every style and every budget. The brand’s goal is to continue to deliver an unmatched selection of seasonal products, while expanding its offering of everyday staples to help customers create the home of their dreams.

“We receive many requests from CTS fans to expand into their communities, and we are thrilled to welcome them,” said Owner and CEO Pamela Salkovitz. “Pembroke Pines is an exciting opportunity to introduce our unique brand experience to more customers.”

Pembroke Pines is the second of three new Florida stores set to open in late 2022. The new Estero store officially opened on August 28, 2022. CTS now operates 82 stores in 20 states.

“We’re delighted to serve the residents of the Pembroke Pines community,” said Owner and Executive Chairman Marc Salkovitz. “We are excited to grow our locations, further evolve the brand and gain new CTS fans along the way.”

About Christmas Tree Shops
CTS is a value brick-and-mortar home goods retailer with a specialty in seasonal products. The Christmas Tree Shops experience revolves around a trend-right, always-changing mix of merchandise that makes each customer visit a shopping adventure of anticipation and delight. The 50-year-old company has roots in the Northeast with the first store located on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and today operates 82 stores in 20 states. To learn more about CTS, please visit: www.christmastreeshops.com


