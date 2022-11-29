Botswana Entrepreneurs Win Big with the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant
UPG and Diamonds Do Good® celebrate Botswana as big winners of 2022 Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant: USD 100,000 partnership to support entrepreneurs.
It’s been amazing meeting these incredible young entrepreneurs across the continent. It is about shaping community and giving back to the community which is really what Diamonds Do Good is all about”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United People Global and Diamonds Do Good® celebrate Botswana as big winners of the 2022 Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant: a USD 100,000 partnership to support entrepreneurs.
— Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director and Vice President, Diamonds Do Good
With 20 finalists from 8 countries, Botswana emerged as the big winner after competitive rounds, including a series of “Shark Tank” style pitches by entrepreneurs vying for the grants. Three female UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs from Botswana achieved the strongest result among the competing nations and the announcement was made in an event full of emotions and tears of joy as years of hard work was handsomely rewarded.
“It’s been amazing meeting these incredible young entrepreneurs across the continent. It is about shaping community and giving back to the community which is really what Diamonds Do Good is all about,” Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director and Vice President, Diamonds Do Good®.
The Grand Grant prize of $20,000 was won by UPG Biashara Entrepreneur Mirriam Margret Mothibe from Botswana. Mirriam Margret Mothibe is the founder of I 99 Farms - a business in the agricultural and poultry industry. She is passionate about agribusiness and has also acquired relevant skills for the same. The Honourable First Lady of Botswana H.E. Mrs. Neo Masisi announced Mirriam as the winner at a ceremony held on Nelson Mandela day, earlier this year. The First Lady also shared her encouragement for entrepreneurship and appreciation toward the impact of the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant in African communities.
“I love you so much. I wanted this so bad but I did not see myself up there winning the grand prize. Thank you for believing in me: what I have inside is going to be shown to the world! I am so thankful,” Mirriam Margret Mothibe.
Tshireletso Seoromeng also won a USD 5,000 Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. She is the Director Of Erba Pvt Ltd. Erba farm, an urban farm that produces culinary herbs and a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur. They are also planning to venture into agro-process related by-products. She is a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur. “Wow. I am out of words. This is going to grow my business. Thank you so much,” Tshireletso Seoromeng.
Lebogang Manson also won a USD 5,000 Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. Lebogang is a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur and is the owner of two business organisations. She won the grant for her business Cherished Kidz which is a start-up that aims to transform child transportation in Africa providing safe, reliable and most responsible means to transport children. Her other business is Chemdry Gaborone, a cleaning business that pioneered the use of eco-friendly cleaning products.
“It is such an emotional moment for me: I would like to thank Diamonds Do Good for their generosity and I would like to thank UPG Biashara for helping me to present and package my business,” Lebogang Manson.
The Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant winners were announced at an event held on 18 July 2022 which was attended by international high-level guests and participants from all world regions. The date was chosen deliberately for the historic connection between the great Nelson Mandela and Diamonds Do Good® and fittingly the event commemorated Nelson Mandela and his dedication to support youth and entrepreneurship. After the winners were announced, there was a chance for the attendees to interact with the winners. The winners were beyond themselves with relief and joy.
“Diamonds have truly touched the lives of thousands and thousands of people in my country Botswana and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of an initiative that is also doing this at the grass roots,” said Marcus Ter Har, Board Member, Diamonds Do Good.
“We believe that entrepreneurs make the world better. And so it is wonderful to partner with Diamonds Do Good and to just have that strong belief never questioned - and to bring that to life together,” Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President, United People Global.
The 2022 Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant funded entrepreneurs from diamond-producing countries and the winning countries were Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe. A total of 10 candidates won grants this year ranging from USD 5,000 to USD 20,000. These winners are among the 350 UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs, who were selected from a larger pool of 1400 applicants for the UPG Biashara program. Applications are currently open for the next UPG Biashara Class, learn more: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara. The programme is free for those who are chosen and applications must be submitted by or before the deadline: 31 December 2022.
