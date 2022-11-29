Calling All 5th Graders: TBI Launches Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

2022 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest Winner (Sue, California)

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is calling on all 5th graders, from across the state, to participate in 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest!

The annual contest, sponsored by the United States Department of Justice, strives to demonstrate America’s united effort to bring missing children home safely, while highlighting the importance of proactive education programs. By entering at the state level, each participant will learn about the plight of missing children and, if selected as the national winner, will receive a free trip to Washington, D.C., along with their parents and their teacher!

The poster contest provides teachers and parents with valuable tools to educate children, as students explore the contest’s theme of ‘Bringing Our Missing Children Home.’ The national ceremony will be held in late May 2023 and will be a time to recognize people who work to bring missing children home safely and remember the children who remain missing.

Fifth graders in Tennessee can enter the poster contest by submitting them to TBI, where a panel will select a state winner to enter the national contest.

Guidelines:

• Each piece of artwork must feature the phrase “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.”

• Artists can use any medium, such as colored pencils, markers, crayons, etc. Digitally-created images are not eligible for entry.

• The size of each piece of artwork must be 8 1/2″ X 14″ (Legal-Size), with student contact information and school clearly written on the back.

Tennessee entries and completed applications should be mailed to:

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

C/O Criminal Intelligence Unit/Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

901 R.S. Gass Boulevard

Nashville, TN 37216

TBI must receive entries by February 1, 2023 for consideration. The state winner will be notified soon thereafter and their entry will be submitted to the national contest. The national winner will be selected and notified in April 2023.

Anyone with questions about the contest should feel free to email TBI.Media@tn.gov.