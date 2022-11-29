Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Warns Floridians to Watch Out for Charity Scammers on Giving Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians to be wary of charity scams on Giving Tuesday. The holiday season is a popular time to donate to charitable causes and millions are expected to make contributions today. Attorney General Moody is urging Floridians to research before they donate to avoid falling prey to common charity scams.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This Giving Tuesday, generous Floridians will be making donations and giving to causes close to their hearts. Sadly, scammers may try to take advantage of their generosity. If you plan to give today or any time this holiday season, please take steps to avoid charity scams. You can find wise-giving tips and more at MyFloridaLegal.com .”

Below are some tips for donors to use before giving to a charitable organization:



Do not provide banking information to someone who calls or emails unsolicited on behalf of a charity. If interested in donating, ask that the charity send information and a pledge form by mail;

Before donating, ensure that the charity is an accredited organization with the Better Business Bureau by searching the Wise Giving Alliance website at Give.org ;

Search the organization's name at CharityNavigator.org for further vetting; and

Verify a charity’s name, logo and email address before donating. Scammers can create sham charities that mimic legitimate ones.

Charity scams commonly arise following a disaster or an international tragedy. In October, Attorney General Moody

issued a Consumer Alert

warning Floridians of scammers attempting to take advantage of givers wishing to help with relief efforts following Hurricane Ian. If Floridians still would like to donate and support those impacted by the storm, consider donating to well-established charities, such as the

Florida Disaster Fund

.

Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance: Charity Scams helps Floridians avoid scams involving fake charities and fraudulent crowdsourcing pages.

To download Scams at a Glance: Charity Scams in English, click here . For Spanish, click here .

Attorney General Moody’s free 2022 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide also provides tips on holiday giving, as well as safe shopping tips and a list of recalled items.