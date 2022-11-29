Incident IQ Names New Chief Revenue Officer

Mark Horne joins the Incident IQ leadership team

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ, the workflow management platform built for K-12, announced today that Mark Horne has joined the company's leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer.

Prior to joining Incident IQ, Mark Horne was the Chief Marketing Officer of Pindrop, a leading voice identity and security company. Throughout his career, Horne has led top-performing marketing operations at B2B SaaS companies like NCR, Sage, and RedHat.

"Mark's experience with go-to-market alignment, demand generation, and leadership makes him a perfect fit for Incident IQ," said Travis Collins, CEO of Incident IQ. "Mark will help the company in our mission to deliver maximum value to K-12 school districts with our workflow management platform technology. His expertise in coordinating marketing, sales, and customer success operations will help continue Incident IQ's rapid growth. We are excited for Mark to join Incident IQ."

"I fell in love with the mission of Incident IQ," said Mark Horne. "With countless friends who are teachers, two children who have gone through the K-12 school system, and a wife who spent years substituting teaching, I have seen firsthand how challenging it is for educators. Helping make the operations and technology of a school district run smoothly and giving time back to the teachers and staff is critical as we race to develop the leaders of the future. I am thrilled to join Incident IQ and be a part of the great company the team has built."

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. Millions of students and teachers in districts across 49 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

Contact Information:

Matt Owensby

Marketing Specialist

mowensby@incidentiq.com

1-877-747-3073 ext. 255



Related Images











Image 1: Mark Horne





Picture of Mark Horne, the new Chief Revenue Officer at Incident IQ









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment