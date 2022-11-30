Vaccinations and Precautions are Critical as the Potential for a Tri-demic Looms
As the holiday season approaches, the chance of spreading COVID-19, influenza (flu), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) increases dramatically.
The symptoms of RSV are similar to flu and COVID with fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, and fatigue. Your doctor can test for RSV, COVID, and influenza.”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When focusing on the need for vaccination against the threat of COVID-19 and its Omicron variants, including BA4 and BA5 that started to circulate over the summer in Florida, it's easy to forget about other respiratory viruses. As the holiday season approaches and families gather indoors and populate crowded travel spaces, the chance of spreading COVID-19, influenza (flu), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) increases dramatically. Local Health Councils are reminding the public to stay current with all vaccinations and take personal precautions.
“Now that masks are not mandatory, and many people have let their guards down, the potential for these three respiratory viruses to spread widely is causing concern among physicians. Further, since we have been protecting ourselves against COVID-19 for over two years and therefore limiting our exposure to the flu and RSV through other precautions like social distancing, limited mingling, and hand washing, our immune systems have not remained on high alert to fight these two viruses,” said Anil Pandya, Chief Operating Officer for the Health Council of Southeast Florida and sponsor of Florida’s Local Health Councils’ COVID-19 community awareness campaign: Stay Healthy, Sunshine.
Pandya says that getting vaccinated when available and taking precautions always are our brightest bets to stay healthy and avoid serious illness. In Florida, flu season usually is October-May and peaks in December-January. This year, the Florida Department of Health (FDOT) reports higher than usual flu and flu-like illness in late September and early October. Most of Florida is currently in RSV season, with pediatric cases higher than normal since the summer of 2021.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the overall burden of flu for the 2021-2022 season was an estimated 9 million flu illnesses, 4 million flu-related medical visits, 100,000 flu-related hospitalizations, and 5,000 flu deaths. RSV can pose a risk for anyone, but it is most common in children and can cause severe disease in infants. RSV causes 7-10% of adult hospitalizations for acute respiratory illness each year. The FDOT reports that children under six months, adults over 65 years, and those with a weakened immune system, chronic heart or lung disease, or other chronic medical conditions are at the greatest risk.
"The symptoms of RSV are similar to flu and COVID with fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, and fatigue. Generally, RSV does not cause muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, or loss of smell or taste, but everyone is different," says Pandya. "Your doctor can test for RSV, COVID, and influenza. There is currently no specific therapy for RSV, but monoclonal antibodies and three different vaccines are developing," says Pandya, adding that there are many online resources to guide the public.
Pandya recommends talking with your family doctor and connecting with your Local Health Council to stay informed and make the best decisions for your health. Follow the Stay Healthy, Sunshine Instagram page for engaging information and reminders. Visit the official campaign site at stayhealthysunshine.org for a reliable source of updated information and facts, a vaccination-finder link, a list of Florida’s 11 Local Health Councils, and connections to assistance for COVID-related needs.
