11/29/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut’s ‘Find Your Vibe’ Tourism Campaign Continues Into Winter

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Office of Tourism is continuing its award-winning “Find Your Vibe” tourism campaign through the winter months through the release of a new campaign that puts a spotlight on the abundant activities and experiences available to visitors in Connecticut during the season.

The “Find Your Vibe” campaign first launched in June, exceeding industry benchmarks, as well as year-over-year performance for the summer months (June to September 5, 2022), including:

205 million paid media impressions, an increase of 80%

1.5 billion PR impressions

Out-of-state website visits up 94%

Number of rooms sold is more than 7 million, an increase of 9.2%

Short-term rentals, including Airbnb’s, amount to 462,000 overnight stays, an increase of 8%

Total lodging revenue of $1.1 billion – an increase of 11%

“Winter is a special time in Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “The state has breathtaking unspoiled nature that attracts outdoor enthusiasts who are looking for both traditional and unexpected experiences, whether it’s the charm and relaxing hospitality visitors have come to know in Connecticut or the abundance of winter experiences like skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing and tubing spread across the state. Those who prefer more of a city vibe will also find a real energy throughout our urban communities.”

The success of the tourism campaign, under the direction of Noelle Stevenson, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, can be attributed in part to the look and feel that is reflected in its creative marketing. The campaign continues to aggressively increase its drive-market efforts, but the budget also provided new opportunities to expand into new domestic and international destinations.

“This campaign has outpaced all expectations,” Stevenson said. “It continues to generate eye-catching results and speaks to the incredible energy, vibrancy, edginess, and diversity that is offered in Connecticut. Visitors can kick off the holidays with spectacular Christmas tree lightings, dine fireside with cuisines inspired by some of our acclaimed award-winning chefs, or enjoy family and friends around the fire outside at a vineyard or one of our ski resorts. If people are looking for something more extreme, there are many winter experiences that provide an adrenaline rush like UTV’ing through the snow, ice climbing and snow biking.”

Some of Connecticut’s most popular outdoor winter events include:

12th annual Winterfest at Hartford’s Bushnell Park (November 25, 2022 – January 8, 2023): Free ice skating and carousel rides seven days a week, along with other activities.

Jumpfest Ski Jumping Competition (February 2023): This competition in Salisbury includes Eastern Nationals, target jumping under the lights, junior jumping, the Human Dogsled Race, ice carving, and a Snow Ball.

Fire and Ice Valentine Ice Sculpture Competition (February 2023): The largest single ice-block competition in the United States is held in Putnam, and features more than five dozen ice carvings, glowing fire torches, fire performances and more.

Connecticut’s tourism website – ctvisit.com – includes a full list of events and activities to explore in the state throughout the season.

The “Find Your Vibe” winter campaign’s brand-new video spots feature a diverse mix of stunning and thrilling experiences from tourism destinations across the state. In addition to the new television ads, the campaign includes:

New displays in Grand Central Station and on Link NYC screens;

Inflight video on targeted JetBlue flights across the country; and

Hyper-targeted small-screen video in taxis, gyms, and salons.

“Tourism is at its best when we are able to reach diverse audiences who feel a sense of curiosity and newness about a destination,” Stevenson said. “Tourism in Connecticut has evolved. We know that visitors are more focused on their well-being, having a variety of different experiences than the norm, and get the most out of their time, and this campaign really conveys that.”