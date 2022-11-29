Americord® Announces Genomic Testing Partnership with Veritas Genetics, a LetsGetChecked Company
Americord has partnered with Veritas Genetics, a LetsGetChecked company and leader in genomic screening, to offer newborn and maternal whole-genome screening.
Our myNewborn and myGenome offerings empower people to prioritize and protect their health and the health of their children more than ever before.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americord Registry® has partnered with Veritas Genetics, a LetsGetChecked owned company and the world-wide leader in genomic screening, to develop and offer newborn and maternal whole-genome screening to Americord families.
Americord specializes in providing biobanking services for expecting mothers and families. Their suite of health-focused services includes Cord Blood, Cord Tissue, Placental Tissue, and Exosome Banking. By adding genomic services to this list, Americord aims to provide crucial health knowledge to better equip families for the future.
“We’re proud to partner with Veritas Genetics and LetsGetChecked, who share our promise to help people live longer, healthier lives,” said Martin Smithmyer, CEO of Americord Registry. “We want our families to have access to extensive medical testing, so they can make informed decisions about their health down the line.”
myGenome, a genomic screening service ordered by a healthcare provider and available for adults, is designed to detect up to 650 variable medical conditions and provide individuals with insights on their risk for hereditary conditions in multiple categories including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and immune disorders. myGenome results are returned to the ordering provider and can give expecting mothers insights about inherited diseases they may carry or pass on to their children.
myNewborn offers screening for more than 390 genetic conditions that onset during early childhood and require guidance for timely and effective interventions. The test is ordered by a healthcare professional and is available for healthy or asymptomatic newborns and children in the first year of life.
“Our myNewborn and myGenome offerings empower people to prioritize and protect their health and the health of their children more than ever before,” said Peter Foley, Founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked. “By partnering with Americord, we are able to personalize healthcare at a crucial stage for a child and turn comprehensive genetic insights into practical recommendations and lifestyle changes, guided by clinical experts.”
“Obtaining a molecular diagnosis in a timely manner enables patients to have appropriate and prompt access to management, crucial in early childhood and for adult onset conditions where early intervention improves outcomes,” said Dr. Avni Santani, Chief Medical Officer of Veritas Genetics, a LetsGetChecked company. “We have seen the power of periodically interrogating individuals’ genetic data for new insights[1] and our genome and exome based screening programs create the opportunity to do exactly that.”
About Americord
Americord is the industry leader in preserving stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue, and the amniotic membrane of the placenta, allowing parents to help keep their families healthy for life by preserving cells for future use. Americord also develops therapeutics from these tissues to improve clinical outcomes for the general population. Americord is registered with the FDA and is committed to operating within the highest ethical and regulatory standards. Americord acknowledges that exosomes are not FDA-approved for use in treatments or products. Americord does not claim exosomes have any current therapeutic benefit. The client understands that they bank their child’s exosomes for use in clinical trials and research which may provide utility in the future.
About Veritas Genetics
Veritas Genetics, owned by LetsGetChecked, is an industry leader in making testing accessible and frictionless. Founded by genomics leaders from Harvard Medical School and MIT, including Dr. George Church, the company has received multiple awards, including CNBC’s Disruptor50, MIT Technology Review’s 50 Smartest Companies, and Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies.
About LetsGetChecked
LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home through access to testing, genetic sequencing and insights, virtual consultations, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked’s end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, clinician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.
