Eddie Listorti Shares How Viridios Capital is Expanding its Footprint

CEO Eddie Listorti announces three new hires who will help Viridios Capital significantly expand its footprint in the carbon offset market around the world.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viridios Capital CEO Eddie Listorti knows that people are at the heart of all the company can do. With the valuable people at the company, Viridios Capital can expand its footprint in the ultra-competitive carbon offset market.

To that end, Eddie Listorti is excited to announce three new hires to help the company be more impactful in that arena.

Anna Ozga will serve as Viridios Capital's head of research after leading the establishment of the global carbon desk at BHP.

Francis Hasek, the former dealmaker at the Qatar Investment Authority, will join Viridios Capital as its new head of structuring.

Sarah Costello will join the company to help Viridios Capital source projects based in Australia that are focused on waste, carbon, environmental remediation and water.

In 2019, Eddie Listorti co-founded Viridios Capital to manage, trade and advise clients on portfolios consisting of carbon offset credits and source these credits through primary markets. He has 25 years of experience in financial markets, with expertise in multiple asset classes ranging from currencies to fixed income to commodities, including trading in carbon.

He served as the global head of fixed income, currencies and commodities at ANZ Bank before starting Viridios Capital along with Geoff Clear and Marcelo Labre.

Viridios Capital believes the world is at a turning point and awakening to climate and sustainability as critical financial and even existential risks. The firm's expertise throughout its team uniquely positions them to produce fair valuation and transparent pricing of various environmental assets -- and this is necessary to unlock value from investments in sustainability and the climate.

Eddie Listorti's company is achieving this through Viridios Capital's asset management arm, investing in carbon offset credit programs worldwide, and its technology arm, which is providing a SaaS-based solution to help investors better understand where the value in carbon programs lies.

The company's overall mission is to inspire both social and environmental consciousness among corporations and investors. They seek to do so by demonstrating solid financial returns, allocating investment capital, innovating in financial technology, and producing new financial instruments necessary to drive financial capital toward achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The blueprint that the UN set out in 2015 will only be achieved through a multi-stakeholder partnership that includes civil society, the private sector and governments around the world. These will help address the root causes of inequality and poverty, improve education and health care, and tackle the climate emergency.

The three new hires Viridios Capital CEO Eddie Listorti recently announced will help the company expand its footprint to achieve its goals as well as the SDGs outlined by the UN.

About Eddie Listorti

Eddie Listorti is the Founding Partner and CEO of Viridios Group. He has a proven track record with 30 years in business and banking. His experience includes managing teams of over 2,000 people and annual revenues exceeding AUD 2 billion. Mr Listorti has held board positions in industry bodies and joint venture partnerships.