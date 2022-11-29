National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Proudly Sponsors VETCON 2022
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
Jeff King, NVBDC Operations and Compliance Manager, will present “How American Businesses Perceive Veteran-Owned Companies” at VETCON 2022.
We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VETCON 2022 is the annual conference dedicated to the education and professional growth of veterans through networking with entrepreneurs, state agencies, and industry leaders. The event takes place November 29-30th, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza, Desmond Hotel, Albany, NY. VETCON is the continuation of a groundbreaking alliance first started in 2016 seeking to assist veterans transitioning from service to everyday life; focusing on providing financial tools, resources and support. The VETCON Alliance is a collective of representatives from various private and public organizations who oversee the planning and execution of VETCON each year.
This year’s VETCON Alliance will continue to aid veterans facing socio-economic hardships, and promote growth through education, entrepreneurship and employment. By assisting veteran owned businesses, helping veterans find employment and providing educational resources, VETCON can greatly enhance opportunities for independence and self-sufficiency.
National Veteran Business Development Council is committed to supporting NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance outreach to Corporate America to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
Together VETCON and NVBDC support a growing number of state agencies, owners of veteran-friendly businesses interested in growing their state government portfolios, veterans in transition, and 300+ VETCON 2022 visitors over the course of two days.
Jeff King, Certification and Operations Manager and LTC (RET) Kathy Poynton Director, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force (MVO TF) will be present on behalf of NVBDC.
NVBDC is the original third-party Veteran Certification program in America and is organized as a 501c3 not for profit foundation. NVBDC is funded through various combinations of grants from private foundations, government agencies, corporate contributions and the Veteran Businesses seeking certification. The Council's principal missions are to act as the certification body for Veteran Owned Businesses and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Businesses to ensure that credible documentation exists of a business' Veteran status, ownership and control. NVBDC will promote business opportunities for Veteran Owned Businesses and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Businesses within commercial and government markets; to support the interests of all Veteran Owned Businesses; to facilitate interaction between Veteran Owned Businesses, government, and all other businesses in support of protected class initiatives for Veterans.
In addition NVBDC provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and information between its members, government agencies and industry through networking conferences and visits to government and industry facilities. The SBA and the Center for Veteran Enterprise (CVE) does not verify MEDIUM or LARGE companies, thereby denying them a formal Veteran Business recognition. This prevents some of the most successful Veteran and Disabled Veteran Owned businesses from being certified by the Government. NVBDC certifies all sizes of Veteran owned Businesses.
For more information on this opportunity with VETCON 2022 contact info@vetconny.com or call 518-218-7100. To learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting NVBDC directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
