Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market 2022-2028: Rising Popularity For Young Looking And Glowing Skin And Hair, Products

The Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market size was valued at USD 268.91 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market size was valued at USD 268.91 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. Probiotics are live microorganisms that, when administered in adequate amounts, are capable of giving health benefits to the skin by helping to balance the skin microbiota, strengthen the skin barrier to promote tissue repair, reduce sensitivity, control acne and dermatitis, fight the action of free radicals, and prevent premature aging. The microbiome movement is gaining traction around the world as more consumers become aware how to care for the skin's microbiota. Using probiotic cosmetics has emerged as one of the best ways to care for the skin microbiome. Experts are of the opinion that taking care of the skin's microbiota is especially important at current times due to modern lifestyles with hot baths and poorly balanced diets. The delicate ecosystem of the skin undergoes constant aggressions that impair its balance, that leads to drier, inflamed skin. Such factors are working in favour for the growth of probiotic cosmetics market.

Probiotic cosmetic products can help reduce acne, eczema, rosacea, and chronic inflammation. Increasing awareness about probiotic as a beneficial element and concerns related to skin problems, such as damaged skin, acne, breakouts, eczema, and psoriasis, are key factor driving the market growth. One of the restrains for the market is expected to be the high price of probiotic cosmetic products. The Coronavirus pandemic also played a considerable role in the probiotic cosmetic products industry. Though there was a dramatic decline in revenue due to shop closures and stay-home policies, skincare routine became massively popular as people had more time to indulge in such routines. Though there was a decline in makeup usage, consumers made newer discoveries regarding skincare and experimented with such products as probiotic cosmetics. Though a decline in economy due to the pandemic does not bode well for the beauty industry, its effects are expected to be temporary.

Market Segmentation:

By Product outlook:

• Skin care

• Hair care

By Distribution Channel Outlook:

• Hypermarket & Supermarket

• Pharmacy & Drug Store

• E-commerce

• Others

