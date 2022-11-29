Deep Knowledge Group conducts strategic trip to the UAE to expand operations in MENA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Knowledge Group (DKG) has recently conducted a week-long strategic visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to deepen the company’s DeepTech-focused activities in the GCC and unveil several key MENA-focused projects.
Centre: Deep Knowledge Group General Partner Dmitry Kaminskiy with Dr. Omar Najim, Executive Office Director at Department of Health in Abu Dhabi
The trip has been undertaken by Deep Knowledge Group General Partner Dmitry Kaminskiy, Head of the Group’s UAE branch Baha Hamadi, and Head of Deep Knowledge Ventures Suisse Stefan Hascoet, as part of an ongoing effort to expand regional operations.
During the trip, DKG finalised the configuration for Gulf Region Big Data Analytics System and Dashboard, a first-of-its-kind AI-driven analytical tool to profile, map and generate insights on the entire digital and tech ecosystem across GCC countries. Slated for launch in January 2022, the System will provide automated tools for intelligent data-driven DeepTech decision making for investors, corporations, and governments.
The DKG team also conducted several meetings with high-calibre policy and decision makers including the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi. Both parties underscored the impact of data analytics on healthy longevity, the economy and the global standing of cities such as Abu Dhabi, as well as on the bottom line of relevant businesses and traders that will operate there.
The UAE visit follows DKG’s participation in the landmark 2nd annual Arab British Economic Summit (ABES 2022), a high-level conference hosted by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce bringing together government officials, senior executives, thought leaders, and decision-makers from the UK and the Arab World to discuss trade and investment opportunities across healthcare, education, financial services, hospitality, real estate, transport, and other key sectors.
Following the Summit and as part of DKG’s ongoing efforts to build technological bridges between the UK and the Gulf region, the company hosted the first public demonstration and launch event for its InvestTech Platform at Rise London by Barclays. DKG aims to bring innovations such as InvestTech to the UAE.
The InvestTech Platform is an AI-powered next-generation investment management technology designed to streamline fundraising and investment processes in private equity markets through innovative analytical and matching tools, providing investors with access to private equity fundraising deals leveraging the full set of instruments required to make investments, and enabling startups to focus on their growth goals, and receive comprehensive support throughout the fundraising process.
The UAE visit also saw the launch of Deep Knowledge Analytics’ latest report, AgriTech in the UAE Industry Landscape 2022, co-published with Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) as part of the company’s ongoing partnership with the UAE-based R&D hub.
Established in 2016 by royal decree of H.H. Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, SRTIP aims to develop and manage an innovation ecosystem that promotes R&D and supports enterprise activities and the triple helix collaboration of industry, government, and academia. Some of the previous milestones achieved as part of Deep Knowledge Analytics partnership with SRTIP, established just one year ago in November 2021, include the launch of the world’s largest ‘healthy ageing’ database, a conference co-hosted with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, a ‘Wealth is the New Wealth’ Tech Talk with SRTIP, and a jointly published Life Science Industry in the UAE Landscape Overview that DKG launched last year in collaboration with SRTIP.
Deep Knowledge Group remains committed to its operations in the UAE and the wider MENA region. The company continues to develop and deploy reliably sophisticated and multidimensional Big Data analytics and AI driven technological forecasting and benchmarking systems. These tech platforms cater to DeepTech, Longevity and related industries, pioneering the fundamental tools required for strategic decision making in these unprecedentedly complex and innovation-driven sectors. The efforts of Deep Knowledge Group aim to lay the foundation for the upcoming DeepTech Revolution.
About Deep Knowledge Group
Deep Knowledge Group is a consortium of commercial and non-profit organisations active on many fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, FinTech, GovTech, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, media, philanthropy and more.
Baha Hamadi
Vice President, Communications – Gulf
bh@dkv.global
