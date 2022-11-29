Stephanie Sevin Joins Harbour Women’s Health

Stephanie Sevin

The addition strengthens and deepens the practice’s ongoing focus on individualized care

ROCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harbour Women’s Health, an award-winning private women's healthcare practice, announced that Stephanie Sevin, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, joined the practice to provide high-level, quality women’s healthcare in the Seacoast community.

Sevin brings more than 15 years of experience in prenatal, intrapartum, postpartum, and newborn patient care. In 2019, she was recognized as "Best Nurse on the Seacoast" by Seacoast Online. Stephanie served as a clinical nurse leader and the charge nurse in the Women and Children's Health Unit at Frisbie Memorial Hospital. She is also a former board member of the New Hampshire chapter of Women's Health, Obstetrics, and Neonatal Nurses.

“As a Rochester native, I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve patients in my hometown,” said Sevin. “Throughout my career, my passion has been ensuring patients feel educated and empowered as active participants in their healthcare. I’m thrilled to join the dedicated, patient-focused team at Harbour Women’s Health.”

Prior to joining Harbour Women’s Health, Stephanie worked for Lilac Women’s Health. She graduated magna cum laude from Chamberlain University and holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southern New Hampshire University. She also holds an Associate of Science in Nursing from New Hampshire Technical Institute.

“Stephanie’s medical expertise, combined with her dedication to personalized, compassionate care, make her a wonderful addition to our team,” said Dr. Emily Amarosa, Chief of Division of Maternal-Child and Chair of the Department of OB/GYN. “Her depth of knowledge, commitment to the community, and approach to patient-centered healthcare are a key element of Harbour Women’s Health.”

For more information, please visit harbourwomenshealth.com. Patients can also use the website to make an appointment, access forms, and sign in to the patient portal.



About Harbour Women’s Health

Harbour Women’s Health is an OB/GYN practice providing seacoast women with compassionate, experienced care throughout all stages of life. Our practice offers obstetric and gynecology physicians, a fellowship-trained Urogynecologist, North American Menopause Society (NAMS) certified practitioners, and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioners on staff to care for patients.