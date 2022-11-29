Laurie Finkelstein Reader Real Estate Gives Back to Community With Annual Holiday Toy Drive

Trusted South Florida Real Estate Team Partners With 4KIDS to Help At-Risk Youth and Their Foster Families

PLANTATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laurie Finkelstein Reader Real Estate is thrilled to launch its annual Holiday Toy Drive. Over the years, Laurie Finkelstein Reader and her team have demonstrated immense dedication to their community by giving back to families across South Florida. To continue giving back this year, Laurie Finkelstein Reader Real Estate will be partnering with 4KIDS. For the past twenty-five years, 4KIDS has provided hope, healing, and resources for kids in crisis, youth advocates, and foster parents. The 4KIDS mission directly aligns with Laurie Finkelstein Reader Real Estate’s core values. In Laurie Finkelstein Reader’s words, “we believe in giving back within our company, our community, and our world. It’s our responsibility to contribute with a pay-it-forward mindset.”

Laurie Finkelstein Reader Real Estate celebrates the season of giving with its goal of collecting 1,000 new toys to donate to 4KIDS this year. 4KIDS will use all toy donations in its efforts to serve over 30,000 at-risk children and families in the South Florida area. Laurie and her team invite South Florida to participate in this festive Holiday Toy Drive. Community members can drop off new and unwrapped toys at Laurie Finkelstein Reader Real Estate, located at 10187 Cleary Blvd. Suite 102 in Plantation, Florida. A Laurie Finkelstein Reader team member will be available to accept the community’s generous donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations can also be made through the Holiday Toy Drive’s dedicated Amazon Registry. Donations will be accepted until December 2nd, 2022. For more information about the Laurie Finkelstein Reader Real Estate Holiday Toy Drive, please visit https://lfrtoydrive.com/ or contact office@lauriereader.com.