Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,099 in the last 365 days.

BiomX To Present at H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Investor Conference on Bacteriophage

/EIN News/ -- NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Investor Conference on Bacteriophage on November 30, 2022.

H.C Wainwright 1st Annual Investor Conference on Bacteriophage
   
Date & Time:
 Wednesday, November 30, 10:30 AM EST (Virtual Presentation)
Presenter:  Jonathan Solomon
Conference registration:  Link

The presentation will also be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.biomx.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About BiomX Inc.

BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that target and destroy bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com

BiomX Contacts

Investor Relations:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
John Mullaly
(617)-698-9253
jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com

BiomX, Inc.
Anat Primovich
Corporate Project Manager
+972 (50) 697-7228
anatp@biomx.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

BiomX To Present at H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Investor Conference on Bacteriophage

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.