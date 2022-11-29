Pinnacle Foundation Repair Earns 2022 Angi Super Service Award

Award reflects company’s consistent level of customer service

/EIN News/ -- Grand Prairie, TX , Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Foundation Repair is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This award, first released in 1999, recognizes the best home professionals and businesses in the Angi network for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers a great experience.

“Through changing microeconomic factors like inflation, rising interest rates, material shortages and supply chain issues, Angi Super Service Award Winners delivered best in class customer service. These businesses are putting customers front and center and going above and beyond, providing great value, service and quality work,” said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. “Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network. Congratulations to all of our Super Service Award Winners.”

Angi Super Service Award 2022 winners have met stringent eligibility requirements, across ratings and reviews during the eligibility window of November 1st, 2021 - October 31st, 2022. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining 3 or more services-performed reviews during the review period, maintaining a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone our verification/screening.

Pinnacle Foundation Repair has been on Angi since 2019. This is the 3rd year Pinnacle Foundation Repair has received this honor.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

About Pinnacle Foundation Repair

Pinnacle Foundation Repair is a business founded by a 3rd generation foundation repair expert from 60 years of family legacy in the industry. With over 20 years of professional experience of his own, the founder of Pinnacle Foundation repair looks at multiple variables before determining whether foundation repairs are needed, and what customized plan is recommended; if any at all. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has varying types of soil formations, which can require different systems based on the density of the soils, as well as the structure type in question. We pride ourselves not only on our extensive industry knowledge but also our focus on providing the best customer service in the industry.

Contact:

Name: Robby Brown

Email: info@pinnaclefoundationrepair.com

Organization: Pinnacle Foundation Repair

Address: 601 Dickey Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Phone: (972) 251-0018

Website: https://pinnaclefoundationrepair.com/