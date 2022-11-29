Chemical Planet Introduce A Sample Pack Of Its 10 Best Benzodiazepine Samples, Including Bromazolam, FANAX, And Fluetizolam, With A Total Of 90 Pellets

/EIN News/ -- Utrecht, Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemical Planet is a progressive research chemical supply company that strives to become number 1 in the research chemical field.

They have been involved in the chemical industry since 2010 as Research Chemistry UK and have recently relocated to central Europe, where they offer customers their refined list of researched suppliers and chemicals.

Chemical Planet has now introduced a wide selection of Benzodiazepines, a class of research chemicals legally used by research chemists around the world in laboratories, and of which include Bromazolam, Clonazolam, and Diclazepam, as well as their pack of the best 10 Benzodiazepine samples (with 90 pellets in total), so that aspiring chemistry enthusiasts can find out which one of these chemicals works best in their laboratory.

Excellent Additions to a Research Laboratory

Benzodiazepines are a class of research chemicals that feature a fusion of a benzene ring with a diazepine ring.

The first Benzodiazepine was discovered in 1955 and was found to be a potent agonist of the GABA receptor, and it is these effects that have created favourable experimental findings.

There are several different types of legal Benzodiazepines that are used by research chemists around the world in laboratories and are available for research (and strictly not for human or animal consumption) from Chemical Planet.

They advise that if you are conducting Benzodiazepine experiments, then you should only use small amounts, wear the necessary safety equipment, always implement the proper laboratory safety procedures and that mixtures with other chemicals, such as Barbiturates and opiates, should potentially be avoided due to a risk of danger.

When conducting Benzodiazepine experiments, typical results have shown muscle relaxation, convulsion reduction, anxiety suppression, disinhibition, physical euphoria, cognitive euphoria, analysis suppression, residual sleepiness, and emotion suppression.

Chemical Planet has a variety of extremely pure, premium-quality Benzodiazepine chemicals, including:

Bromazolam

First synthesised back in 1976, Bromazolam was only commercially marketed and identified much later in the early 2000s.

It shares most of its structural properties with Alprazolam (brand name Xanax) which is shown through its anxiolytic and sedative effects reported in laboratory studies.

Deschloroetizolam

This is a thienotriazolodiazepine, a heterocyclic molecule with rings of the thiophene and triazole families bonded to a diazepine ring.

The main thienotriazolodiazepine component interacts with the benzodiazepine receptor site and often has the same effects as triazolobenzodiazepines and 1,4- benzodiazepines.

Flubromazepam

A research chemical from the triazolobenzodiazepine family, Flubromazepam is a benzodiazepine derivative that provides similar effects to other benzodiazepine chemicals.

Flunitrazolam

This is an extremely potent substance of the triazolobenzodiazepine family of compounds and differs from traditional benzodiazepines by having an additional triazole ring which makes substances of this class much more potent than regular benzodiazepines.

Pyrazolam

First synthesised in the 70s, Pyrazolam has increased in popularity since 2012 and has become the research chemical of choice around the world.

With a structure similar to Alprazolam and Bromazepam, Pyrazolam has been shown in some tests to be 12 times more potent than Diazepam and can cause effects such as anxiety suppression, dream potentiation, and pleasant physical relaxation.

Norflurazepam

Norflurazepam entered the market as a designer drug in 2016 for research purposes, and no formal studies have been conducted on the substance since, but many anecdotal reports indicate that it has the same potency as Diazepam, which is one of the most widely used benzodiazepines.

