Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Expands Leadership Team With Appointment of Industry Veterans to Roles of Executive Vice President and Vice President of Information Technology

/EIN News/ -- Direct Selling Subsidiary Taps Network Marketing Legends to Lead Communication and Information Technologies as Company Continues International Expansion

SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway, has appointed two industry veterans to leadership roles within the organization; Mike Randolph as Executive Vice President and Mike Kolinski as Vice President of Information Technology.



Mr. Randolph is a 31-year veteran of the industry bringing a combination of entrepreneurial spirit and a diverse professional background with him to Kannaway. He will be charged with oversight of Kannaway’s internal and external communication, customer service and compliance.

“Even if you knew what you were looking for, you could search your entire life and not find a company like Kannaway, with its remarkable founders, captivating story, and its outstanding corporate and field leadership teams,” said newly appointed Executive Vice President Mike Randolph.

Newly appointed Vice President of Information Technology Mike Kolinski brings 25 years of industry experience, having worked in both sales and customer support roles, before taking on a leadership role in information technology where he has held the Vice President title for nearly two decades. Mr. Kolinski has overseen systems for large organizations and will be tasked with managing all web and back-office infrastructure for Kannaway, with an emphasis on sales and commission systems.

“Expanding a cannabis company throughout the world can be complex. For that reason, the number one value at our company is clarity. I’m confident that both Mr. Randolph and Mr. Kolinski will help us in our efforts to simplify and make more clear our efforts and message as we push to drive positive global change.”

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

About Kannaway

A proud member of the US Hemp Authority, Kannaway manufactures and markets some of the world’s most innovative wellness products sourced from the hemp plant, one of the earth’s oldest natural resources. With countless practical uses, including wellness, nutrition, textiles, and renewable construction materials, Kannaway’s goal is to reestablish hemp as an essential part of global commerce and agriculture. With this goal in mind, Kannaway continues as a pioneer in legally delivering cannabidiol (CBD) Products across the US and to over three dozen other countries around the world, following the strictest of GMP practices and producing some of the highest quality products found anywhere in the world. Kannaway is now one of the largest and fastest growing hemp farming and processing companies in the world.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Kyle Porter

CEO

CMW Media

P. 858-221-8001

mjna@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com



