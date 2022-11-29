CareCloud Selected by Cornerstone Healthcare Group for Professional Billing Support

/EIN News/ -- CareCloud’s revenue cycle management services are compatible with all leading platforms to maximize efficiency and optimize the payment cycle

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals West Monroe has selected CareCloud to handle its revenue cycle management (RCM) services to strengthen their capabilities and drive better financial outcomes.

Cornerstone Healthcare Group operates 15 hospitals throughout the U.S., including the West Monroe, Louisiana, location, which specializes in acute care for patients with complex medical needs. CareCloud's RCM services will integrate with Cornerstone's electronic health record vendor to support the West Monroe location’s professional billing.

CareCloud was recommended to Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals West Monroe by several Cornerstone physicians who had previous experience with the breadth of services and solutions offered by CareCloud. CareCloud’s RCM services and back-office team will work as an extension of the specialty hospital’s workforce at a fraction of what it would cost to hire that many in-house employees. The added support from CareCloud’s experienced team that knows how to optimize the revenue cycle will help Cornerstone capture maximum revenue while reducing labor costs and billing errors.

“CareCloud’s RCM services work with any platform or technology, allowing healthcare providers to capitalize on our capabilities while maintaining existing software solutions from another provider,” said Alfonso Nardi, CareCloud’s senior vice president of strategy. “Through the services, a highly engaged team of specialized billing, remittance, and collection members offers strategic support to optimize the payment cycle. The comprehensive solution assists providers with increasing collections while reducing administrative burdens. This ensures every dollar is captured and opportunities for both front-end and back-end operational improvement are identified.”

CareCloud has earned continual recognition for its RCM services throughout 2022, including Tech Radar and business.com both naming CareCloud as one of the Best Medical Billing Services of 2022 in various categories.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

