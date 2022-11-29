Insilico Medicine to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Meeting

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insilico Medicine will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Meeting happening Jan. 9-12, 2023 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco. Representatives from the clinical stage artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery company who will be on-site for the event include founder and CEO Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD; Nirav Jhaveri, Chief Financial Officer; Michelle Chen, PhD, Chief Business Officer; and Petrina Kamya, PhD, Head of AI Platforms.

Insilico Medicine’s objectives during the conference will be to present its rapidly progressing pipeline of novel therapeutics available for partnering and licensing, showcase its new AI-driven fully robotic target discovery and validation platform, and present its end-to-end drug discovery platform, Pharma.AI.

During a recent virtual global launch event, Insilico Medicine unveiled the latest updates to Pharma.AI which leverages a proprietary generative AI algorithm to discover novel targets, design new therapeutics, and predict the outcome of clinical trials. The platform has produced a novel AI-discovered and AI-designed drug for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis currently in Phase 1 trials. There are 30 other programs in the Company’s internal pipeline for cancer, fibrosis, immunology, and COVID-19.

Insilico was recently named Company of the Year at the BioCentury-BayHelix East-West Summit, an event focused on global cooperation for scientific advancement, and just announced its largest partnership deal to date: a strategic research collaboration with Sanofi worth up to $1.2B. The Company has also signed recent partnerships with EQRx and Fosun Pharma to use its AI tools to advance new therapeutics.

The Company has raised over $400m in funding to date from notable biotech and tech investors.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine, a clinical stage end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, is connecting biology, chemistry, and clinical trials analysis using next-generation AI systems. The company has developed AI platforms that utilize deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques to discover novel targets and to design novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is delivering breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, immunity, central nervous system diseases, and aging-related diseases. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Insilico Medicine has additional offices in New York, Montreal, Shanghai, Suzhou, Taipei, and Abu Dhabi. www.insilico.com

