Noname Security Confirms Compliance Across Industries with Recent SOC 2, PCI, HIPAA, and CSA STAR 1 and 2 Attestations

API security platform recognized for meeting strict cybersecurity standards

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , the most complete, proactive approach to API security, today announced the successful completion of a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 / Type II attestation and achieving Cloud Security Alliance's Security, Trust, Assurance, and Risk (CSA STAR) certifications at Levels 1 and 2.



In addition, Noname Security has achieved attestation of compliance for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Security Rule and the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) breach notification requirements, and for the Payment Card Industry (PCI).

The recent SOC 2 Type II report conducted by the independent CPA firm Schellman & Company, LLC, confirms that Noname Security has met the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants [AICPA] Trust Services Principles related to security.

Additionally, Schellman certified that Noname Security achieved the control requirements of CSA STAR Level 1 and Level 2 security assessments. Noname Security is the only API security platform to be included in the CSA STAR registry.

“Noname is proud to receive these certifications, confirming our commitment to maintaining the highest security standard for protecting systems and data in support of our customers,” said Karl Mattson, CISO at Noname Security. “Supporting our customers from a diverse range of industry verticals, it’s imperative that we maintain a high bar across the board.”

API security is a major point of risk for organizations. Noname recently surveyed cybersecurity professionals and found that 76% of respondents reported having suffered an API security incident in the last 12 months, yet 74% didn’t have a full API inventory or know which would return sensitive data. The need is there, but many organizations are still limited in how they protect their APIs.

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope — Discovery, Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.

