Parexel Announces Significant Recognition for Diversity and Workplace Culture in Asia/Pacific Region; Reaches Significant Company Milestone in Japan

“Asia/Pacific is a strategically important region of growth and investment for our local and global biotech and pharma customers and for Parexel,” said Peyton Howell, Chief Commercial and Growth Officer. “We’re honored to be recognized consistently for our culture of inclusion and workplace flexibility, and are proud to celebrate 25 years in Japan, a testament to our commitment to and extensive experience in the region.”

Recognized with the 2022 IWEI Top Employer Award in the Bronze category, Parexel was selected for developing inclusive policies and initiating activities that promote LGBT+ inclusion for colleagues. Parexel has received the IWEI Top Employer Award each year since 2020. The IWEI is India’s only comprehensive benchmarking tool for companies to measure their progress on LGBT+ inclusion.

Parexel also received the Outstanding Health Practice Award at the 2022-2023 Mercer China Healthiest Workplace Awards in Shanghai for its flexible work program. By better understanding the specific needs of its colleagues and enabling them to choose the work environment that supports their professional and personal development, Parexel has effectively improved employee engagement and cultivated a greater sense of belonging across its employee base. Launched in 2016 by a leading professional consulting firm in employee health and benefits, the Mercer China Healthiest Workplace Awards spotlight employers in China who provide the healthiest working environments for the sake of improving overall employee health and wellbeing.

As one of the largest and longest-tenured global CROs in Japan, Parexel recently celebrated more than two decades of operations in the country. Parexel Japan has more than 1,000 colleagues across three strategic locations – Kobe, Tokyo and Osaka. With a focus on Patients-First and site relationships, Parexel Japan has conducted nearly 500 clinical trials that have served 170,000 patients, collaborated with over 40,000 site investigators and formed strategic alliances with Kyoto University Hospital, Osaka International Cancer Institute (OICI) and ASird’s STEP (Strategic Translational Action for Empowering Patients) program.

