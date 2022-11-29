Everest Ice and Water Systems Named Top Company to Watch by GrowFL

The Apopka-based ice and water vending manufacturer recognized for its outstanding leadership, culture and significant growth in the state

/EIN News/ -- APOPKA, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Ice and Water Systems, the leading ice and water vending manufacturer, claimed a spot on the 12th annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch list.



The award recognizes impressive companies throughout the state for developing valuable products and services, creating quality jobs, enriching communities and broadening new industries throughout Florida. From 2018 through 2021, these companies generated $1 billion in revenue and added 881 employees, reflecting a 96% increase in revenue and a 104% increase in jobs in the last four years.

This award comes after Everest was ranked on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, the most coveted business award worldwide, after having a revenue growth rate of 360% from 2018 to 2021.

"Since our founding, we have made roots in the local Florida business community, which has helped enable our company to grow," said Dan Doromal, co-founder at Everest. "Being recognized by GrowFL as a leading business shows the work that we’ve put in to not only expand as a business but the investment we’re making in the community. Our innovativeness and creativity have helped set us apart in the industry, and we’re looking to continue that momentum."

"Our mission is to help entrepreneurs and small business owners grow their companies and generate passive income by eliminating the need to complete extra work on the backend," said Ben Gaskill, co-founder at Everest. “Just like our customers, we’re pushing the boundaries to continue growing. We're honored that GrowFL recognizes that ambition, and we will continue to provide the best products to our customers."

Everest has been pushing the boundaries of the ice and vending world with its transformative machines, which are changing the way ice and water are sold. Everest manufactures all its machines in the U.S. and helps customers such as convenience stores, grocers, small businesses, marinas, carwashes, campgrounds and RV parks, hardware stores and entrepreneurs. The machines reduce all reliance on third-party ice vendors for ice and water needs while simplifying the ownership experience for machine owners.

Ice and water are typically sold through a distributor with recurring and recently inflated costs. By making the switch to an Everest vending machine, customers can own the machine outright to create net positive revenue streams. Everest machine owners have placed the equipment in a variety of locations across the U.S. and have found success, leading to more orders every year for the leading manufacturer of ice and water vending machines.



The Apopka-based company has significantly grown its operations over the past year, creating new jobs for locals and helping the city with economic development endeavors. Everest is also dedicated to ensuring Floridians have access to the highest-quality ice and water and works with clean water initiatives to help improve drinking water and ice further. Everest is determined to continue growing its customer base and committed to providing efficient and exceptional service to the greater Florida area.

About Everest Ice and Water Systems

Manufacturing equipment with a focus on innovating the industry since 2008, Everest Ice and Water Systems has engineered the most revolutionary ice and water vending machine on the market. Its patented VersaVend one-moving-part dispensing system leads to less maintenance, higher efficiency and more than 7 million jam-free vends around the world – and counting. At Everest, its motto is “Always Climbing” because it works hard to enrich peoples’ lives and ensure its machine owners can earn a truly passive income. For more information, visit www.everesticeandwater.com.

About GrowFL

GrowFL is Florida's only organization exclusively dedicated to support and accelerate the growth of second-stage companies, by providing their leaders with focused, efficient, and timely access to resources they deem important.

