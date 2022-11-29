Great American Cookies Rings in National Cookie Day with Delicious Deal

/EIN News/ -- Cookie Franchise Rewards Loyalty Members with Surprise Treat and Bakes Up New Holiday Offerings

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, known for their famous chocolate chip cookie recipe dating back to 1977, is surprising fans with a treat on National Cookie Day, Dec. 4. Loyalty members who make a purchase on the holiday will receive something sweet in return for their next visit with rewards such as one free Regular Cookie, buy one, get one free Regular Cookie and more, valid through Dec. 11.

The cookie celebration does not stop on National Cookie Day. The chain has stacked up a festive line-up of cookies to satisfy all holiday cravings, including Mint Cookies & Cream Cookies, Red & Green M&M® Cookies, Red Velvet Stuffed Cookies with OREO®, and Gingerbread Cookies. At co-branded Marble Slab Creamery locations, guests can mix it up with Red Velvet Stuffed Ice Cream and Shakes.

“December is an extra sweet time of year for Great American Cookies,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing for Great American Cookies. “We not only get to surprise and delight our fans with a delicious reward for National Cookie Day, but also, we get to join in on the memory making with our special, holiday themed treats that are perfect for gatherings with friends and family.”

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast-casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 370 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

