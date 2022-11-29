Gordon Brothers Supports Everlane’s Continued Growth & Sustainability Initiatives with $25M Term Loan

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has provided Everlane Inc. a $25 million term loan that’s secured by the sustainable apparel, accessories and footwear retailer’s digitally native brand and working capital assets.

Everlane will use the loan to support over a decade of continued growth.

“We have admired Everlane since its founding and understand the significant brand value the company has built,” said Tobias Nanda, President, Brands at Gordon Brothers. “So, when presented with the opportunity to work with the team and Everlane’s sponsor, we immediately saw how our multi-asset approach to lending could be a perfect fit for all parties.”

“Gordon Brothers’ flexible approach will help build a better capitalized business that matches the strength of Everlane’s underlying brand,” said Bill Wafford, Chief Financial Officer of Everlane. “Everlane is poised for continued expansion as it resonates with an increasing number of consumers who are making active decisions around the effect of their purchases—and want to look great while doing so!”

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services.

Gordon Brothers has been actively investing in brands since 2003, partnering with leading companies to help revive and reimagine some of the world’s most iconic brands. As owners of several brands, including Laura Ashley® and Nicole Miller, the firm prioritizes expanding licensees and franchisees to bolster their e-commerce presence and develop more strategic wholesale and retail relationships.

