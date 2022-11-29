LiveIntent Announces Identity Enrichment on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Customers can enjoy accurate and enriched CRM data via up-to-date, deterministically matched unified profiles to perform marketing in the Identity-driven Era

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveIntent today announced it has launched Identity Enrichment on Salesforce AppExchange, enabling brands to efficiently bridge their customer data deterministically to continuously authenticated licensed identity, demographic, and behavioral data from the LiveIntent Identity Graph.



Integrated directly with Salesforce, Identity Enrichment by LiveIntent is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000Qtgr5EAB

As brands strive to perform personalized marketing and advertising across devices, channels, and platforms, the resolution rate and quality of their operational CRM data is one of the most important deciding factors for success.

LiveIntent’s Identity Enrichment app will provide clients with a simplified customer matching process against multiple identifiers -- including emails, mobile identifiers, addresses, and phone numbers. LiveIntent Identity Enrichment has delivered high resolution via its continuously authenticated licensed Identity Graph.

Once matched, LiveIntent will dedupe, cleanse, append, and enrich a customer’s first-party data with continuously authenticated licensed identity, demographic, behavior, and interest data in order to support marketing, advertising, and service delivery initiatives.

With Identity Enrichment, a client can perform identity resolution, audience targeting, measurement, personalization, and so much more.

LiveIntent’s Identity Enrichment app provides customers with the confidence that their first-party data is complete and accurate. The Identity Enrichment app equips customers with the intelligence and insights needed to segment, personalize, and target their audiences by leveraging first-party data. With Identity Enrichment, customers can successfully undertake any marketing, advertising, or service initiatives across channels, walled gardens, and hedged gardens to overcome media fragmentation and siloed data.

Comments on the News

“LiveIntent’s Identity Enrichment app helps brands enrich customer records with high-quality data and reduce duplicate CRM records,” said Mano Pillai, Chief Product Officer at LiveIntent. “Brands, retailers, and publishers will need efficient, comprehensive, and accurate solutions to leverage their first-party data for growth. LiveIntent Identity Enrichment app has the services to ensure their first-party data is complete, verified, and addressable: they key to combating data fragmentation."

“Identity Enrichment is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by delivering them accurate CRM data,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

About LiveIntent:

LiveIntent, one of the world’s largest people-based marketing platforms, connects 2,500 publishing and advertising brands with over 240MM verified people every month across all types of media. With the anonymized email address at the center of its industry-leading identity graph, LiveIntent provides brands with solutions that help them monetize, acquire, and retain real people, even where cookies don’t work. LiveIntent enriches a brand’s data, making it possible for them to deepen their understanding of their audiences, and more effectively market to people wherever they are present and paying attention. LiveIntent is home to over 200 people worldwide with offices in New York, Berlin, and Copenhagen.

