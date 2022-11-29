EcoClear Products Emerges as an Industry Leader in Developing Solutions That Are Safe for People and the Environment but Effective Against Pests and Bacteria

The company's natural, eco-friendly cleaning agents help prevent harm to people, pets, wildlife, and the environment.

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EcoClear Products was founded on the belief that people needed chemical products that were safe for people, pets, and the environment. EcoClear is proud of its product line, which includes pesticides, natural cleaning, and odor-eliminating products, helping businesses cleanse their facilities in a safe and effective manner.

EcoClear offers indoor and outdoor products, which includes System6®, with six solutions for glass, floors, carpets, and fabrics and more in one non-toxic formula; odor removers ProBio® OdorOut® and SmokeOut; and the disinfectant SteriSan®-C for food contact surfaces. All are free of harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and available at distributors nationwide and via the EcoClear website.

EcoClear Products was founded in 2013 by Christopher Stidd when he noticed the lack of effective pesticide products that were safe for the environment, people, pets, livestock, and wildlife. "It was clear to me that people were looking for solutions to pest problems that did not pose a hazard to what they cared about," Stidd said. "We worked with expert chemists to develop products people could use every day in their homes and workplaces."

Researchers have determined the human health risks for dozens of families of insecticide and rodenticide products, and the Environmental Protection Agency has determined exposure limits for hundreds of chemicals used in pesticides. More than 12,000 calls are made to poison control agencies each year after children ingest unsafe rodenticide poisons.

EcoClear's products use patented and proprietary compounds and processes that have helped their chemists achieve four Presidential Awards for "green" chemistry. The chemists on the EcoClear Products team are passionate about creating innovative offerings and have vast experience in pesticides, rodenticides, detergents and food supply.

EcoClear Products boasts safe, effective and harmless cleaning agents. "Short-term exposure to high levels of some chemicals can cause headaches, dizziness, light-headedness, drowsiness, nausea and eye and respiratory irritation," Stidd said. "These effects usually go away after the exposure stops, which is why it's so critical for people to have access to less harmful options."

About EcoClear Products

EcoClear Products is dedicated to innovating effective pest and rodent control products that are safe for use around people, pets, livestock and wildlife. The EcoClear team's chemists are passionate about creating environmentally conscious products and have received four Presidential Green Chemistry awards. EcoClear provides consumers and professionals with excellent alternatives to harmful rodenticides and insecticides. For more information, visit www.ecoclearproducts.com.

