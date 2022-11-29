Cardiovascular Associates of America Creates Alliance with Heart and Vascular Care of Atlanta, Leading Center in Atlanta
Heart and Vascular Care Grows Cardiovascular Associates of America in Georgia and Places CVAUSA in Key Metropolitan Market
I am extremely honored that HVC physicians decided to partner with CVAUSA. They had several partnership options; I couldn’t be happier to be working with such a stellar group. ”SPEONK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (“CVAUSA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, proudly announces that Heart and Vascular Care (“HVC”) has joined the physician-led, national network as its sixth partner. This strategic alliance with HVC presents an expansion of CVAUSA’s geographic reach and functional expertise to the Atlanta metropolitan area with plans to grow in other major cities in Georgia. With 25 cardiologists in Georgia and advanced practice providers. Heart and Vascular Care operate out of nine convenient locations across the Metro Atlanta and North Georgia communities. HVC is one of the leading cardiovascular specialty group practices in Georgia and provides heart and vascular care to thousands of patients each year. Westcove Partners, based in Los Angeles, acted as the financial advisor to HVC.
— Tim Attebery, CEO of CVAUSA
"We are excited to partner with CVAUSA and start this new chapter for our practice,” said Aman Kakkar, MD, chairman. “We felt CVAUSA was the best partner for us due to their commitment to providing a patient-centered environment. CVAUSA is also building their leadership team with individuals who have deep cardiovascular expertise.”
Heart and Vascular Care was founded more than 15 years ago with a mission to provide patient-centered, compassionate cardiovascular care resulting in high-quality patient outcomes in metro Atlanta and the surrounding North Georgia communities. Through state-of-the-art treatments, cutting-edge technology, timely communication, and a promise to nurture sincere patient-to-physician relationships, HVC is committed to being the first and best choice for cardiovascular care in the communities they serve.
Scott Beach, MD, chief medical officer, stated, “CVAUSA is assembling cardiovascular practices around the country who are known for their clinical quality and medical leadership in their respective communities. CVAUSA has also created a Medical Leadership Board and a Business Leadership Board, which puts the individual practices into leadership positions for the entire organization.”
“I am extremely honored that HVC physicians decided to partner with CVAUSA. They had several partnership options; I couldn’t be happier to be working with such a stellar group. I’ve known the physician and administrative leaders of HVC for several years,” said Tim Attebery, chief executive officer CVAUSA. “They put the patient first in all decisions and have created a superb organizational culture and working environment that attracts the best physicians and staff. We look forward to developing and expanding services throughout Georgia in collaboration with Heart and Vascular Care and other cardiovascular physicians in an effort to lower the overall cost of cardiovascular care while maintaining the highest levels of quality, safety, access, equity, and patient experience.”
Cardiovascular Associates of America has created a business model that enables cardiovascular specialists to retain their doctor autonomy and ownership augmented by sharing best practices and executive management support. Practices within our cardiovascular network will continue to drive all clinical decisions, manage local operations, and be highly involved in strategic operations at the national level.
If you are interested in learning more about cardiology practice management business models with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit www.cvausa.com.
Andrea Morgan
AM Consulting
+1 9172135506
email us here