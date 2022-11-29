Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Romanian President Iohannis

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest, Romania. They discussed bilateral cooperation in response to Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine and our close and continuing partnership as NATO Allies. The Secretary and President Iohannis also discussed our collaboration on regional energy security and spoke about our shared democratic values and commitment to the rule of law.

