Undersecretary Nuland’s Travel to Poland

Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will travel to Lodz, Poland November 30 to December 1, where she will attend the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Under Secretary Nuland will reiterate the United States’ commitment to the OSCE’s foundational principles to advance security, prosperity, human rights, and territorial integrity — particularly in the face of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Under Secretary Nuland will also meet with Polish officials to thank Poland for its leadership as OSCE chair and underscore the U.S. commitment to NATO’s Eastern Flank.

