Canada's Leading Hospitality and Foodservice Expo Serves Up Passion

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the voice of the industry and host of Canada's leading hospitality and foodservice expo, Restaurants Canada has officially announced the return of the year’s most anticipated and dynamic event. The three-day RC Show 2023, held at Toronto’s Enercare Centre from April 10-12, 2023, is ready to welcome the industry back for networking, innovation, leadership, and much more.

This year’s theme - HEART & HUSTLE, fittingly highlights an industry that has been challenged, survived and revived itself, and is now looking ahead to the future.



Restaurants and the many small and medium-sized businesses that make up the Canadian food service sector are the HEART of our society. They feed people, nourish communities, and serve as a place for people to gather, celebrate, laugh and share. HUSTLE, refers to the passion of those who work to continue to fuel, persevere, innovate and shape our experiences with food and drink, family, friends and more. The RC Show is all of this rolled into one – a place where the industry can come together to shop, taste, learn, connect and grow their business.



Although the hospitality sector has begun to bounce back from the pandemic, long-term effects and challenges such as labour shortages, inflation and supply chain issues, debt management, and a looming recession continue to fuel the industry’s need for innovative and practical solutions to continue to evolve and support the communities it serves. Despite foodservice being the fourth-largest private-sector employer, the pandemic exacerbated issues like labour shortages, bringing job vacancies in foodservice to over 171,000 as of June 2022. Alongside this debt and inflation continue to add pressure to the sector with half of Canada's foodservice operators currently operating at a loss or just breaking even.

The RC Show continuously looks to unlock doors to new opportunities, lead conversations that inspire innovation, provide a platform to connect, get hands-on demonstrations, address current issues and provide solutions to strengthen business operations and keep doors open. Attendees can expect to find top brands and suppliers, as well as programming from local and global thought leaders who will assemble to discuss trending issues and money-making ideas to support moving the industry forward together.

The RC Show 2023 is here to help businesses work smarter, not harder – bringing together the brightest minds under one roof, who understand there are a significant number of challenges that need to be addressed, and there’s no better place to gain insights than from these changemakers. The show has always been about connecting people and now is the time to dig deep into our HEART & HUSTLE which is needed to get through the coming years ahead.



To bring the HEART & HUSTLE theme to life, here is a taste of some of the ways RC Show is offering practical solutions set to inspire the industry going forward:

First-rate sessions across multiple stages, immersive workshops, enlightening panel discussions, and fireside chats with leaders who will explore all topics that matter most to operators

A newly designed, interactive and fully functional pop-up restaurant that will activate brands, equipment, and technologies offering unique experiences while showcasing the latest culinary advancements to help generate revenue

The return of RC Show's signature events including the Opening Night Reception, Breakfast With Champions and Industry Night Out events

New and returning competitions in every sector, including mixology, sommelier, barista and culinary, such as Bocuse d'Or and the world-renowned Garland Canada Culinary Competition that will showcase up-and-coming talent from across Canada, as well as a new pastry chef and pizza competitions

With insights from experts, as well as special show features, RC Show 2023 invites you to lean into your HEART & HUSTLE that will continue to carry you through any challenges. Save the date April 10 to 12 as we start this new chapter together.

For more information on this year’s event, visit www.rcshow.com.

Follow us and the conversation on social: #RCShow @RestaurantsCanada

About RC Show – since 1944

Canada’s leading foodservice and hospitality event showcasing cutting-edge products, pioneering people and transformative ideas. Attendees can shop, taste, learn, connect and grow their business with multiple days of business-building action, including featured areas, competitions, workshops and RC Hospitality Week events tailored to educate, motivate and lead the industry. RC Show includes the latest trends, a dynamic selection of innovative products, and influential speakers assembled from around the globe, designed to help operators grow their businesses. An annual event not to be missed. Learn more at www.rcshow.com

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s foodservice sector was a $95 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day. The industry has since lost hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in sales due to the impacts of COVID-19. www.restaurantscanada.org

