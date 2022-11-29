Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Appoints Veteran Technology Leader George B. Holmes as Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

David Massey to Continue to Serve as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, today announced the appointment of veteran technology executive George B. Holmes as its Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. David Massey will continue to serve as Co-Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors through the Company’s planned uplist to Nasdaq.



George B. Holmes is a senior executive with over 35 years of hands-on experience managing and developing companies ranging in size from $400K to $4B, spanning a broad range of technologies. Previously, Mr. Holmes was Chairman and CEO of Resonant Inc., a Nasdaq-listed provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions for the mobile industry, where he led the company from the early stages of development to a successful sale to Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd., an established global leader in the electronics industry. Prior to joining Resonant, Mr. Holmes served in senior executive roles at Tigo Energy, Energous, SolarBridge Technologies, Agere Systems (formerly Lucent MicroElectronics), Ortel Corp (acquired by Lucent MicroElectronics), Level One Communications and Symmetricom. Mr. Holmes holds a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Puget Sound and a Diploma in International Business from Nyenrode Business University, Netherlands.

“We are privileged to have secured a tenured executive of George’s caliber, bringing the public markets and business experience needed as we work towards a planned Nasdaq uplisting,” said David Massey, Co-Chairman of SIRC. “George will prove instrumental in leading the SIRC family of companies to the next level, forming a truly national organization with the ability to scale and drive value creation.

“It has truly been an honor to serve as CEO of SIRC for the past several years – I want to offer my sincere thanks to our employees whose hard work and dedication have allowed us to build upon our humble beginnings and achieve incredible feats. I am confident George is the executive best suited to guide our company into the future and I look forward to working closely together with him to ensure a smooth transition,” concluded Massey.

Holmes added: “I am excited to have the opportunity to lead SIRC into the next phase of its maturation as a public company, building upon the recent successes and the strong foundation developed under Dave’s leadership. As we leverage the recent transition to a fully reporting company, my first priority is to build an executive team and recruit a board of directors with the necessary skills to improve our internal controls and reporting functions, while continuing to drive operational execution and revenue growth that is intended to lead to a successful Nasdaq uplisting in 2023. I look forward to working closely with Dave, the Board and the entire team at SIRC as we seek to deliver long-term, sustainable value creation for our shareholders.”

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing systems and EV charging company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout North America. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation and legacy-focused leadership. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com or join us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

