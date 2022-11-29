Interim Data from Ambrx’s Study of ARX788 selected for Spotlight Poster Discussion at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Investigators to present efficacy and safety data of ARX788 treatment in patients with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer who have progressed following treatment with T-DM1

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., or Ambrx, (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary Engineered Precision Biologics (EPBs) platform to create antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that interim data from its safety and efficacy study of ARX788 have been selected for a Spotlight Poster Discussion at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held December 6th to 10th, 2022, in San Antonio, TX. ACE-Breast-03 (NCT04829604) is a Phase 2, single-arm clinical study evaluating ARX788 in patients with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer (mBC) whose disease progressed following T-DM1, T-DXd and/or tucatinib-containing regimens. Ambrx's abstract was selected as a Spotlight Poster Discussion session, which features oncology experts discussing the most prominent topics and latest findings in breast cancer research. Each Spotlight session will include a live 15-minute Q&A session with Spotlight discussants and poster presenters. The Spotlight Poster Discussion will provide efficacy and safety data in the post T-DM1 patient population treated with ARX788.



ARX788 is an anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate currently being studied in several registrational trials in breast cancer and gastric/GEJ cancer by Ambrx’s partner, NovoCodex Biopharmaceuticals, in China. Pursuant to its recently announced strategic reprioritization, Ambrx has paused the internal development of ARX788 and is seeking to partner ARX788 outside of China.

Details for the Spotlight Poster Discussion poster presentation are shown below:

Date: Friday December 9, 2022

Time: 7:00 AM - 8:15 AM

Title: ACE-Breast-03: Efficacy and safety of ARX788 in patients with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer previously treated with T-DM1

Poster Number: PD18-09

Presenter: Sarah Hurvitz, M.D.

About Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (Ambrx)

Ambrx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. These include next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. Ambrx is advancing a focused portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including its lead product candidate ARX517, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeting ADC. In addition, Ambrx has clinical collaborations with multiple partners on drug candidates generated using Ambrx technology. For more information, please visit www.ambrx.com.

