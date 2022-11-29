Submit Release
QCI COO/CTO Bill McGann to Moderate “Quantum Computing: Roadmap to Value” Workshop at Inaugural Quantum World Congress Event

QCI to Conduct First In-Person Demonstrations of its Dirac 1 Entropy Quantum Computing System

/EIN News/ -- LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:
 Dr. Bill McGann, Chief Operating and Technology Officer (COO/CTO) of Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) (QCI), a leader in accessible full stack quantum solutions. Prior to joining QCI, Bill served as the Chief Technology Officer for the Security, Detection and Automation business at Leidos Corporation.
   
WHAT:
 Bill will moderate the “Quantum Computing: Roadmap to Value” workshop at QWC.
   
  QCI will also be demonstrating Dirac 1, QCI’s first commercially available photonic Entropy Quantum Computing system, which takes a different computational approach to existing quantum computing providers and can solve real-world business problems with over 5,000 variables.
   
WHERE:
 Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Washington, DC
  Register here
   
WHEN:
 Workshop - December 1, 1:00 - 3:00 PM EST
  Event - November 29-December 1, 8:00 AM-5:30 PM EST
   
WHY:
 Quantum World Congress will connect the quantum ecosystem, including the brightest researchers, innovators, technology developers, legislators, and industry experts, to accelerate the value of the growing quantum industry.
   
  The “Quantum Computing: Roadmap to Value” workshop moderated by Bill McGann will explore a set of challenge and roadmap questions focused on one of four quantum domains: computing, sensing, communications, and materials. Workshop participants will explore various questions such as: what are the primary technical/scientific and industry adoption obstacles hindering R&D progress? What could help remove the obstacles from lap to adoption? What kind of challenge questions will help accelerate progress? What are realistic yet ambitious milestones for the domain?
   
  QCI will also be exhibiting its Dirac 1 photonic Entropy Quantum Computing system to demonstrate its ability to solve real-world business problems today.
   
  Interested parties are encouraged to email info@quantumcomputinginc.com or visit the QI solutions booth on the Expo floor. QI Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Computing Inc.

Media Relations Contact:
Sophia Meyer
Fusion Public Relations
+1 (503) 313-4309
qci@fusionpr.com


