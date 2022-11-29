QCI COO/CTO Bill McGann to Moderate “Quantum Computing: Roadmap to Value” Workshop at Inaugural Quantum World Congress Event
QCI to Conduct First In-Person Demonstrations of its Dirac 1 Entropy Quantum Computing System
/EIN News/ -- LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHO:
|Dr. Bill McGann, Chief Operating and Technology Officer (COO/CTO) of Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) (QCI), a leader in accessible full stack quantum solutions. Prior to joining QCI, Bill served as the Chief Technology Officer for the Security, Detection and Automation business at Leidos Corporation.
WHAT:
|Bill will moderate the “Quantum Computing: Roadmap to Value” workshop at QWC.
|QCI will also be demonstrating Dirac 1, QCI’s first commercially available photonic Entropy Quantum Computing system, which takes a different computational approach to existing quantum computing providers and can solve real-world business problems with over 5,000 variables.
WHERE:
|Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Washington, DC
|Register here
WHEN:
|Workshop - December 1, 1:00 - 3:00 PM EST
|Event - November 29-December 1, 8:00 AM-5:30 PM EST
WHY:
|Quantum World Congress will connect the quantum ecosystem, including the brightest researchers, innovators, technology developers, legislators, and industry experts, to accelerate the value of the growing quantum industry.
|The “Quantum Computing: Roadmap to Value” workshop moderated by Bill McGann will explore a set of challenge and roadmap questions focused on one of four quantum domains: computing, sensing, communications, and materials. Workshop participants will explore various questions such as: what are the primary technical/scientific and industry adoption obstacles hindering R&D progress? What could help remove the obstacles from lap to adoption? What kind of challenge questions will help accelerate progress? What are realistic yet ambitious milestones for the domain?
|QCI will also be exhibiting its Dirac 1 photonic Entropy Quantum Computing system to demonstrate its ability to solve real-world business problems today.
|Interested parties are encouraged to email info@quantumcomputinginc.com or visit the QI solutions booth on the Expo floor. QI Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Computing Inc.
