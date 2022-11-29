Apollo Names Shawn T. Wooden Chief Public Pension Strategist and Partner

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) today announced the appointment of Shawn T. Wooden as Partner and Chief Public Pension Strategist for Apollo’s Institutional Client & Product Solutions group (ICPS). In this newly created role, Mr. Wooden will be responsible for deepening Apollo’s relationships with public pension plans, expanding its product offerings to further meet the needs of pension plans, and providing thought leadership in this rapidly evolving market.



“At Apollo, we have built out an entire ecosystem around empowering retirees, and public pension funds have long been and will continue to be among our most valued partners,” said Scott Kleinman, Apollo Co-President. “We believe Shawn’s deep private and public sector experience along with his extensive relationship network will allow Apollo to offer tailored, aligned investment solutions to these leading institutions.”

Mr. Wooden said, “Apollo has long been recognized as a premier partner to the U.S. public pension community given its ability to consistently generate excess returns across the risk/reward spectrum. I look forward to working closely with Apollo’s leadership team to continue to develop its strategy for serving these institutions and the millions of pensioners that comprise these plans.”

In January 2023, Mr. Wooden will retire as the 83rd State Treasurer of Connecticut, a role he assumed in January of 2019. In this role, he serves as the sole trustee of the $45 billion Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds, administers a $26 billion debt management program, and manages over $250 billion in annual cash transactions. Additionally, he has a seat on 25 quasi-governmental authorities, boards and commissions related to housing, finance, student loans, air and water ports, venture capital, the lottery, private sector retirement security and a host of other key policy areas.

Prior to serving as State Treasurer, Mr. Wooden spent 21 years as an investment attorney with a focus on public pension plans. Mr. Wooden has also worked in key roles for the Mayor of Hartford, state Commissioner of Social Services, and the AFL-CIO's Office of Investment in Washington, D.C. He was formerly the president of the Hartford City Council and Connecticut state director of Project Vote, and served on the Connecticut Citizen’s Ethics Advisory Board overseeing the Connecticut Office of State Ethics.

Mr. Wooden currently serves as the President of the National Association of State Treasurers, a bipartisan organization of State Treasurers that serves as the nation’s foremost authority for responsible State Treasury programs and related financial practices, policies and education.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2022, Apollo had approximately $523 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contact Information

For Investors:

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

For Media:

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822 0491

Communications@apollo.com