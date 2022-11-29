astrantiaPay Selects SaaScada to Enrich Swiss Landscape of Business Payments and Fill Market Gap
Swiss financial firm, astrantiaPay, to use SaaScada’s core banking engine to simplify cross-border payments and facilitate international trade and servicesZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- astrantiaPay today announces that it selected cloud-native core banking engine, SaaScada, to launch a Swiss point of contact for international businesses looking to open and run corporate bank accounts in Switzerland. Once regulatory approval is in place, astrantiaPay will provide mission-critical payment services to sophisticated Swiss, European, and global companies.
“Promoting SMEs is high on the agenda of policymakers, but the reality is very different when dealing directly with banks. In fact, financial institutions often show little or no appetite for low-margin, labour-intensive company accounts with regular cross-border payments”, explains Lukas Wissner, CEO of astrantiaPay. “As a result, opening and maintaining corporate bank accounts can become a complex and costly procedure, posing a real challenge for Swiss and European start-ups and established businesses. This can hinder growth, and sometimes even threaten a company's existence. Ultimately, corporate bank accounts with a foreign nexus are an underserved niche segment in the Swiss financial ecosystem which is historically dominated by asset managers and private banking."
SaaScada is an industry-proven core banking system that unlocks trapped customer value, mitigates risk, and drives real-time data insights. It was founded from a desire to provide first-class financial services capabilities for everyone. SaaScada’s configurable product features and transactional ledgers can be connected to any payment scheme, gateway, channel, or FX provider. Its event-driven architecture will provide astrantiaPay with a real-time stream of events for each company account.
“SaaScada’s experience and deep understanding of how to execute a bank in the Swiss financial and regulatory landscape convinced us,” concludes Lukas Wissner. “Looking back, SaaScada was the right starting point on our integration journey, as its experienced team of programmers readily enable open API connections to virtually any data source and endpoint; be it software tools for onboarding, client relationship management (CRM) and transaction monitoring (TM), or accounting systems, payment aggregators and international correspondent banks. Leveraging SaaScada’s proficiency and infrastructure has helped us create an organic whole.”
“Lukas Wissner and the team at astrantiaPay have a distinct vision to make bank account opening simpler for international SMEs," explains Nelson Wootton, Co-Founder and CEO at SaaScada. “SaaScada is delighted to support astrantiaPay in driving ﬁnancial inclusivity for its customers, solving complex compliance challenges, and enabling SMEs to thrive.”
About SaaScada
SaaScada is an industry proven cloud-native core banking engine that enables organisations to unlock trapped customer value, mitigate risks, and drive real-time data insights. SaaScada simplifies and accelerates the process of developing new services – enabling launch in months instead of years in a cost-effective, compliant, and secure way.
For more information visit – www.saascada.com
About astrantiaPay
astrantiaPay is an intelligent Swiss financial firm with a distinctive voice that draws on cutting-edge settlement networks to provide mission-critical payment services to sophisticated Swiss, European, and international SMEs.
For more information visit – www.astrantia-pay.ch
