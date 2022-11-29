TABLE FOR TWO's 2022 ONIGIRI ACTION Campaign Provides 1.5 Million School Meals with 283,461 'Onigiri' Rice Ball Photo Posts in 32 Days

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TABLE FOR TWO (TFT) USA, a non-profit organization that aims to tackle obesity and worldwide hunger, organized its 8th annual social action campaign called ONIGIRI ACTION to commemorate World Food Day. This year we were able to provide 1,560,260 school meals to children and far surpassed our goal of 280,000 total photos with 283,461. During the campaign, every photo of onigiri posted to the campaign website or social media with #OnigiriAction helped provide five school meals to children in need. For TFT USA, a 25-cent donation is used to upgrade meals by adding nutritious elements such as fruits and vegetables in socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods. TFT funds one school meal to a child in East Africa and Southeast Asia with the same 25-cent donation. This year we saw many beautiful Onigiri photos posted from 37 countries around the world. We continued the theme - Unite the States with Onigiri - into 2022 as well and had participation from 43 states. Our global effort to help children connects us and continues to grow every year. Nine "Best Onigiri Awards 2022" were selected to commemorate this success and announced on the campaign website.

The ONIGIRI ACTION 2022 campaign is generously supported by our partner organizations in the U.S.:

J.C.C. Fund/Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of New York, JFC International/Nishiki, JCAW Foundation, Zojirushi America, San-J, ITOCHU International, SMBC Global Foundation, Misuzu Corporation, MUFG Union Bank, N.A., Zensho Employees Association Network (ZEAN), Mishima Foods U.S.A., BentOn, Onigilly, Sunny Blue, Omusubee, Onigiri Kororin, Obon Shokudo.

The ONIGIRI ACTION Events United the States!

Kids to adults from 43 States supported Onigiri Action and made great contributions to the cause through their efforts. By posting photos of onigiri, elementary students through the university level were able to help children in need. JFC International generously provided Nishiki rice and Mishima Foods USA provided rice seasoning, while MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and JCAW Foundation participated in in-person events at schools. Thank you to all partner organizations for supporting the events.

This year, a "Creative Onigiri Competition" took place between students from universities in Japan and the United States with Halloween onigiri. For students at partner schools, we offered a special Mini Wa-Shokuiku -Learn. Cook. Eat Japanese!- lessons that focused on making onigiri and bento. "Onigiri Action Kits" were provided to organizations again this year that included basic ingredients and materials to make onigiri as part of our Japanese inspired food education class for students. Kits were provided through the partnership between TFT USA, The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of JAPAN (MAFF) and The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Los Angeles.

TFT USA is grateful to partner donor organizations and all the schools, organizations, individuals, restaurants, onigiri shops, and more that came together with onigiri to make a big impact in providing meals for children in need.

Contact Information:

Amy Fuentes

Communication Manager

wa-shokuiku@tablefor2.org



Related Files

PressRelease OnigiriAction2022 result (E)_Final.pdf

Best Onigiri Award 2022.jpg

Related Images











Image 1: Onigiri Action 2022 Result









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment