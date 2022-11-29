Beam Global Receives Multi-Unit Reorder from City of San Diego

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced that the City of San Diego has placed an additional order for multiple Beam EV ARC™ sustainable charging systems and an ARC Mobility™ trailer for efficient system transport.

The solar-powered EV ARC™ electric vehicle charging systems are rapidly deployed with no digging, no construction and no electrical work. Off-grid and 100% solar powered, the City’s EV ARC™ systems generate and store their own clean electricity and include five Enel X Way JuiceBox® Pro EV chargers to charge five EVs simultaneously. The ARC Mobility™ trailer is a specialized hydraulic transportation solution which enables the rapid relocation of off-grid EV ARC™ systems by a single operator.

"After a year of thoroughly testing EV ARC systems, the City of San Diego has given the thumbs up for further orders, joining many other municipalities who are increasing their fleets of Beam Global products like the recent $5.3M reorder from New York City. EV ARC systems are rapidly deployed without digging up city streets and parking areas, without expensive upgrades to city electrical circuitry, and without concern for high utility costs, saving taxpayers’ money,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Resiliency in the face of increasing grid outages makes our EV charging products an essential component of any fleet operator’s EV charging plan. Transportability is also very important to local and state government entities as many government buildings are leased and EV charging patterns are still evolving. EV ARC equipment can be moved to new locations, for city events or as a source of off grid power during grid outages and emergencies.”

For more information on purchasing Beam EV ARC™ ready-to-deploy sustainable EV charging solutions please contact The Beam Team at 858-799-4583 or BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.



